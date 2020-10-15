Christoph Koncz Plays Mozart's Original Instrument in New Broadcast From Salzburg By QChamberStream.com

Mozart's Own Violin will stream Sunday, October 25.

QChamberStream.com, the premier platform for high-quality broadcast concerts founded by Tanja Dorn's Dorn Music and producer Bernhard Fleischer's BFMI in April 2020, announces its next concert Mozart's Own Violin on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 12pm ET, featuring violinist and conductor Christoph Koncz with Les Musiciens du Louvre, broadcast from the Mozarteum Salzburg in Austria. This is QChamberStream.com's first concert in partnership with Ticketmaster's Universe ticketing platform.

Christoph Koncz will perform Mozart's Violin Concertos No. 4 and No. 5 on Mozart's violin - the same violin on which Mozart had played as concertmaster in the Salzburg Hofkapelle; a Baroque instrument that was carefully preserved after Mozart's death. Koncz's recording of all of Mozart's violin concertos, played on this instrument, was released on Sony Classical on October 9.

Eddie Delaney, Event Specialist at Ticketmaster Universe says, "We are thrilled to be partnered with Tanja and Dorn Music and Bernhard and BFMI. Universe has yet to work with the classical genre in our virtual endeavors, so this partnership made sense from the start. They have extensive talent, I'm excited for what's ahead, and I'm especially looking forward to Mozart's Own Violin kicking us off at the end of the month."

Tanja Dorn, President of Dorn Music, says, "We are beyond proud and excited to be the first classical streaming service to partner with market leader Ticketmaster and their Universe platform for marketing and ticketing. We cannot wait for what this collaboration brings for our audiences worldwide!"

"We are taking a huge leap forward with our QChamberStream this autumn," says Bernhard Fleischer of BFMI, one of the leading film producers for concert broadcasts. "Ticketmaster as sales partner and the wonderful violinist Christoph Koncz with his 'Musicien' presenting an all-Mozart program broadcast from my hometown, Salzburg, and the famous Mozarteum - it couldn't be better."

Dorn and Fleischer were introduced to the new partnership by Kevin Benson of Bliss Entertainment. Benson, a longtime friend of Dorn Music, thought that Ticketmaster's Universe could best benefit QChamberStream.com, using its unique database for this consumer demographic.

QChamberStream.com has also been the first to offer high quality, VOD streaming of classical concerts to the market in mainland China.

More about the October 25 concert - Mozart's Own Violin:

Christoph Koncz became famous at the age of nine, when he starred as the child prodigy Kaspar Weiss in The Red Violin, which won an Academy Award for Best Original Score. In 2008, at the age of twenty, he was appointed principal second violin of the Vienna Philharmonic, a position he has held since. His musical partners include Leonidas Kavakos, Joshua Bell, Vilde Frang, Renaud Capuçon, Gautier Capuçon, Andreas Ottensamer and Rudolf Buchbinder.

Koncz was granted exclusive access to Mozart's violin by the Mozarteum Foundation, which has owned it since 1955. Mozart wrote his five concertos in 1773 and 1775 for himself to play, as concertmaster of the Salzburg Court Orchestra. "There's a close connection between these concertos and this instrument," says Koncz.

The violin has survived with remarkably little intervention, effectively retaining its original condition. Playing it for the first time in 2012 was "very moving and inspiring" for Koncz.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You