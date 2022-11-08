Chor Leoni Presents The Treasured Holiday Tradition, CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI

Chor Leoni presents its seasonal celebration of light, hope, and connection with Christmas with Chor Leoni on December 16, 17 & 19 at 8pm, December 17 & 19 at 5pm, and December 17 at 2pm at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St).

With a diverse program ranging from the holy to the hilarious, the annual Yuletide tradition will share an inspiring repertoire of timeless holiday classics and hope-filled winter harmonies, including two world premiere commissions from Canadian composers and three holiday treasures newly arranged for Chor Leoni.

"Christmas is a time to gather and lift light to one another through song," says Erick Lichte, Artistic Director of Chor Leoni. "Christmas carols and winter songs are vessels for hope, connection and warmth, and Chor Leoni's diverse mix of sacred music, fun carols, and popular tunes is an opportunity to bring joy and meaning to our audiences during the holiday season, regardless of religious affiliation. And with its theatrical lighting and extraordinary acoustics, our home at St. Andrew's-Wesley United is the perfect place to experience the spirit of the season. Our hope is that audiences will leave our celebratory winter concert with renewed hearts full of warmth and light."

In addition to beloved classics such as the hopeful O Little Town of Bethlehem and jaunty Jingle Bells, Christmas with Chor Leoni will introduce audiences to a series of world premieres brimming with the warmth and magic of the season. Exciting new arrangements will be debuted by Chor Leoni's 65-voice choir, including the New Year's anthem Auld Lang Syne arranged by Saunder Choi, the upbeat Hanukkah tune S'vivon arranged by Nancy Grundahl, and Melissa Dunphy's peaceful Halcyon Days.

The choir will also premiere two brand new works, commissioned by Chor Leoni. Cold Moon is written by up-and-coming B.C. composer Nicholas Ryan Kelly, a past finalist in Chor Leoni's C4 composer competition. The hopeful and empathetic new carol, including text also written by Kelly, reflects the experience of those who may struggle to find joy during the holidays. A Fantasy of Carols is written by award-winning B.C. composer and Chor Leoni's Composer in Residence Don Macdonald. A three-time Leo Award winner, Macdonald's compositions include music for theatre and dance, published choral works, and more than 50 film music credits.

The joyous celebration will conclude with Chor Leoni's signature candlelit encore of Silent Night, where audiences are invited to lift their voices in wondrous awe of the season.

Chor Leoni will be accompanied by several special musical guests, including harpist Vivian Chen, who performs with different ensembles including Vancouver Opera, Elektra Women's Choir, and her own chamber group, the Elysian Trio; violinist/fiddler Cameron Wilson, recognized as one of Canada's most versatile violinists who performs with Van Django, Hard Rubber Orchestra, and Mariachi del Sol; pianist Tina Chang, who performs with Vancouver Opera, Arts Club Theatre, and City Opera; and guitarist and Chor Leoni vocalist Keith Sinclair, whose arrangements are sung by choirs around the world.

For tickets and information, visit chorleoni.org

Chor Leoni will also be offering its annual digital concert experience as a complement to the live in-person concert, Christmas with Chor Leoni. The digital concert experience, Chor Leoni: At Christmas, will stream December 23 - January 2, and is available free with RSVP. Please visit chorleoni.org to RSVP to receive the streaming link.

Known internationally and loved locally, JUNO-nominated Chor Leoni is recognized as one of the vanguard male vocal ensembles in North America. Founded by the late choral luminary Diane Loomer and now led by Artistic Director Erick Lichte, Vancouver's Singing Lions have enriched and transformed people's lives through singing for thirty years. With stylistic grace and an adventurous spirit, Chor Leoni performs in many languages, styles and genres, always aiming to communicate, engage, and entertain.

Chor Leoni presents Christmas with Chor Leoni

Dates & Time:

December 16, 2022 at 8pm

December 17, 2022 at 2pm, 5pm & 8pm

December 19, 2022 at 5pm & 8pm



Venue: St. Andrew-Wesley's United, 1022 Nelson St., Vancouver

Ticket Prices:



Tickets from $20-$50, plus applicable fees.

35 and Under ticket pricing available.

Ticket Link: chorleoni.org