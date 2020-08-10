Centre Des Musiciens Du Monde Presents INTIMATE CONCERTS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE

INTIMATE CONCERTS FROM AROUND THE GLOBE will be presented every Wednesday at 5 P.M.

The Centre des musiciens du monde is preparing to reopen! The Centre is launching its new season under the sign of hope, with the series Intimate Concerts from Around the World ('Concerts intimes des quatre coins du monde'): live, free and friendly musical events!

As of August 12, 2020, the Intimate Concerts from Around the World series will offer, every Wednesday at 5 P.M., a different musical universe, 8 weeks of concerts will highlight exceptional musicians who will make us discover worlds of ancient and beautifully mixed traditions.

'Since immemorial times, music has stimulated exchanges and brought people together. It is in this spirit that we have designed a series of eight public live concerts to discover works combining tradition, improvisation and innovation, crossed roots between the Middle East and Peru, Brazil, West Africa, Spain and many more, performed by artists of the world with remarkable talent.' - Frédéric Léotar, Executive Director, Centre des musiciens du monde

Thanks to the support of the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec, the Intimate Concerts from Around the World will be free of charge. The Mile-End Church of Saint-Enfant-Jésus (5039 St-Dominique St, Montreal, H2T 1V1), fitted out for the occasion, will welcome 40 people per evening in accordance with the current sanitary measures.

Online registration is strongly recommended. The link to reserve a seat will be made available on the Centre's Facebook page on the Thursday before each performance.

Concerts that will be presented in August

August 12th concert

Kiya Tabassian & Hamin Honari, undisputed masters of the setar (lute) and traditional Iranian percussions (daf and tombak) will guide this first evening, a real dive into the art of improvisation, to the borders of maqam and the traditional Persian rhythm.

August 19th concert

Gabriel Évangélista and Hanser Santos of the Azara ensemble, on piano and cajon respectively, invite you to feel the beating heart of flamenco with the renewed ardor of a repertoire nourished by the music of travel and migration.

August 26th concert

"Perse-Inca" is the meeting between two musicians from Iran (Showan Tavakol) and Peru (Federico Tarazona), who set out in search of a new language. These two ancient musical cultures will come together in the presentation of an innovative work, conceived at the Centre des musiciens du monde.

The September concerts will be announced later this month.

Information concerning the respect of safety measures

Wearing a mask is mandatory upon arrival, during the concert and when in movement (if you don't have a mask, you will be able to purchase one at the entrance of the venue).

A 6-foot distance will be ensured between each member of the audience.

Individuals from the same household can be seated side by side.

The venue's capacity is limited to 40 people.

Please arrive at least 15 minutes before the start of the concert.

Latecomers will not be able to access the concert.

