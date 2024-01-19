Cellist Miriam K. Smith's Kodály Sonata Out Now On Azica Records

New digital release features 17-year-old Smith performing Kodály's Sonata for Solo Cello in B minor, Op. 8.

By: Jan. 19, 2024

Cellist Miriam K. Smith's Kodály Sonata Out Now On Azica Records Cellist Miriam K. Smith has released Kodály's Sonata for Solo Cello in B minor, Op. 8 as a digital release on Azica Records.

Of the Kodály, Miriam says, "I am moved with gratitude by the influence Kodály has on my repertoire; the solo sonata is exceptional and continues to speak to me."

The 17-year-old cellist recorded the piece on an 18th century cello of unknown origin as a followup to her 2022 album Momentum, her second commercial recording featuring works by Prokofiev, Stravinsky, and Boulanger. Textura praised Smith's performance, claiming "she meets the considerable challenges of the material with assurance and aplomb, so much so that any obsessing over age rapidly falls to the wayside. Impressive too are her liner notes, which like her poised playing show her to be inordinately mature for someone her age."

Speaking on her love for music and inspiration for her releases, 17-year-old Smith states, "my joy and passion is connecting with audiences and listeners, curating great music, and inspiring beauty and wholeness in my generation."

About Miriam K. Smith

Cellist Miriam K. Smith (b. 2006) is rapidly gaining recognition as an immensely talented and charismatic soloist with orchestras across the United States.

Her meteoric rise has included the release of three full-length albums: Ignite, which won a 2018 Global Music Award; and Flair, recordings of works by Barber, Falla, Piazzolla, and Tchaikovsky, out now on MSR Classics and all digital platforms. Her 3rd album and latest commercial release, Momentum, on Azica Records and all digital platforms, contains works of Prokofiev, Stravinsky, and Boulanger and received immediate playlisting on Apple and Spotify. Of her playing, Maestro J.R. Cassidy, Music Director of the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, said, "I would go so far as to say, I have never heard the depth of artistry at such an age. Her command and control, her shaping of phrases, dynamic range, intonation are truly beyond her years."

Miriam made her orchestral debut at age 8 performing Haydn Cello Concerto No. 1 with the Seven Hills Sinfonietta. Since then, engagements have included her debut with the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and Louisville Orchestra playing Tchaikovsky Rococo Variations and as featured soloist with the Wright State Chamber Orchestra. Miriam opened the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's 2019 Masterworks Series with the Saint-Saëns Cello Concerto No. 1. Recent concerto appearances include performances with the Blue Ash Montgomery Symphony Orchestra and Hilton Head Symphony Orchestra, and her debut performing Dvořák's Cello Concerto with the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra in both in-person and live-streamed concerts. Miriam was featured soloist in the Youngstown Symphony's season opening concert in September 2021.

While on tour, Miriam performs private and public community outreach concerts, as well as television and radio interviews, and has an episode featured on PBS's Emmy-winning Showcase with Barbara Kellar. She has performed in recital at Carnegie Hall twice as first place winner of American Protégé International and American Fine Arts Festival competitions, as well as the Cleveland Orchestra's Rainbow concerts and the 2016 and 2017 Emerging Artists series of the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival in Burlington, VT. In 2018, Miriam gave solo recitals in Cincinnati and Chicago and performed as concert soloist for an outdoor crowd of more than 40,000 in the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's televised Concerts on the Square. Miriam is also a highly sought-after chamber music performer, with many recitals and concerts given throughout the country. She was inducted into the Cello Museum in June 2021, and is the 2023 recipient of the MacDowell Society (Cincinnati chapter) Artist Grant, and YoungArts Winner for 2024.

Miriam lives with her family in Cincinnati and studies with Alan Rafferty. Outside of the concert hall, she holds a blue belt in the Israeli Defense Forces art of krav maga, and regularly participates and performs in ballet studio. Miriam plays on an 18th century cello of an unknown maker. Learn more at www.miriamksmith.com.

Kodály Track List

Kodály - Sonata for Solo Cello in B minor, Op. 8
1. Allegro maestoso ma appassionato
2. Adagio con gran espressione
3. Allegro molto vivace

Total Time: 33:28

Producer and Recording Engineer - Alan Bise
Executive Production - The Sound Press, LLC
Photography - Samuel Greenhill
Videography - Caleb Chamberlain
Recorded at Goshen College, Sauder Hall
Azica Records ACD-71362



