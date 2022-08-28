Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Capella Records to Release Frank La Rocca's MASS OF THE AMERICAS in September

The recording features the Benedict XVI Institute’s Choir and Orchestra.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 28, 2022  
Capella Records to Release Frank La Rocca's MASS OF THE AMERICAS in September

Cappella Records will release Frank La Rocca's Mass of the Americas (Misa de las Américas), performed by the Benedict XVI Institute's Choir and Orchestra, directed by renowned international conductor Richard Sparks on September 23, 2022.

The work extends the genre of the Missa solemnis: a sublime setting of a Traditional Latin Mass for choir and orchestra. Listeners will discover a new masterwork: a rich modern tapestry with serene Gregorian chants, folk melodies from 18th-century regions of México, and florid praises in Nahuatl, the language spoken by Our Lady of Guadalupe to San Juan Diego in 1531.

Benedict XVI Choir's début recording is sung by some of America's finest singers, many GRAMMY®-nominated. Sung in Latin, Spanish, and Nahuatl.

William P. Mahrt, editor of the Sacred Music journal, ends his extensive essay with "Variety, ingenuity, sheer compositional skill, and liturgical suitability have made these compositions in The Mass of the Americas destined to be classics."

Mass of the Americas is one of three planned releases on Cappella Records produced by multi- GRAMMY® Award winner Blanton Alspaugh and the engineering team at Soundmirror. Soundmirror's outstanding orchestral, solo, opera, and chamber recordings have earned more than 100 GRAMMY® nominations and awards, with releases on every major classical label.

Mass of the Americas is released on a Hybrid SACD in 2.0 stereo and 5.0 surround sound (DSM192K/24bit), recorded in DSD and downloadable to audio servers and devices. The accompanying booklet provides an extensive essay on the work, the full texts used in the composition, composer notes, full translations, and beautiful photography. Cappella Records is distributed by Naxos USA.

FRANK LA ROCCA, COMPOSER

"The net impressions are of luminous sacred introspection, transcendental effect, and breathtaking beauty," wrote Lindsay Koob, reviewer for American Record Guide, about Frank La Rocca's debut CD, IN THIS PLACE. La Rocca's career has traced a path from the severity of an academic modernist style, through a period of sunny minimalist concert works to finding his voice in sacred choral works and music for the Roman Catholic Mass. Of La Rocca's "O Sacrum Convivium," composer and organist Richard Clark wrote, "...anchored in tradition, it speaks with the authority of the ages yet with the innovation of modernity. Imbued with the Spirit, it is timeless"... continue at cappellarecords.com

BENEDICT XVI CHOIR AND ORCHESTRA

Mass of the Americas was the first musical work commissioned by the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music and Divine Worship. In 2018 His Excellency Salvatore J. Cordileone, the Roman Catholic Archbishop of San Francisco, noted the exact coincidence of two feasts in that year: The Immaculate Conception and the celebration of the Guadalupana, the festive observance of Our Lady of Guadalupe. This inspired him to hold a liturgical observance uniting the two traditions, honoring Our Lady under both titles. For the occasion he commissioned composer Frank La Rocca to create music for a Mass incorporating, in the manner of Renaissance paraphrase Masses, traditional Mexican melodies, especially "La Guadalupana." He asked La Rocca to craft with music what the Franciscan friars of the Mission Era had crafted with church architecture: at once keeping with Catholic sacred traditions and reflecting contributions of local culture... continue at cappellarecords.com

RICHARD SPARKS, CONDUCTOR

Richard Sparks is the principal conductor of the Benedict XVI Choir and has a distinguished career in both professional and academic worlds. He founded Seattle Pro Musica in 1973 and in seven seasons conducted over 70 different programs with three ensembles. And in 1993 he founded Choral Arts Northwest, which he led for 11 years, making three CDs on the Gothic label. Both ensembles are still thriving... continue at cappellarecords.com

Cappella Records is the label operated by the vocal ensemble Cappella Romana. Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1991, the company combines passion with scholarship in its exploration of early and contemporary music of the Christian East and West, both on its own and in collaboration with peer artists and ensembles all over the world. Its name refers to the medieval Greek concept of the Roman oikoumene (inhabited world), which embraced Rome and Western Europe as well as the Byzantine Empire of Constantinople ("New Rome") and its Slavic commonwealth. Cappella Records has released over 25 titles, including the recent Billboard chart-topping Lost Voices of Hagia Sophia, and Benedict Sheehan's GRAMMY®-nominated Divine Liturgy in English. cappellarecords.com




More Hot Stories For You


Sony Classical Releases Summer Night Concert 2022, Featuring The Vienna Philharmonic with Andris Nelsons & Gautier CapuçonSony Classical Releases Summer Night Concert 2022, Featuring The Vienna Philharmonic with Andris Nelsons & Gautier Capuçon
August 26, 2022

Sony Classical has announced the release of this year's Summer Night Concert 2022 with the Vienna Philharmonic, conducted by Andris Nelsons with cellist Gautier Capuçon as soloist.
16-Year-Old Cellist Miriam K. Smith Releases Second Album, Momentum, On Azica Records16-Year-Old Cellist Miriam K. Smith Releases Second Album, Momentum, On Azica Records
August 26, 2022

On Friday, October 21, 2022, American cello prodigy Miriam K. Smith, praised for her 'polished, accurate playing' (American Record Guide), releases her second commercial album, Momentum, on Azica Records.
Kennedy Center to Present Bernstein's MASS & More in SeptemberKennedy Center to Present Bernstein's MASS & More in September
August 26, 2022

Next month, in September, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts celebrates its namesake with two projects: the opening of “Art and Ideals: President John F. Kennedy” – a new permanent exhibit exploring Kennedy’s presidency and commitment to the arts – and a reprise of Bernstein’s MASS.
Violinist and Composer Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir Releases New Album STRENGURViolinist and Composer Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir Releases New Album STRENGUR
August 26, 2022

Violinist and composer Halla Steinunn Stefánsdóttir has released a new digital album, strengur, on Carrier Records. strengur is a set of five groups of three pieces, each created in deep collaboration with a long-term creative partner: Halla Lovísa Loftsdóttir, Davíð Brynjar Franzson, Lương Huệ Trinh, Kent Olofsson, and Mirjam Tally. 
Playhouse Theatre Academy & Falcetti School Of Music To Hold Open House In SimsburyPlayhouse Theatre Academy & Falcetti School Of Music To Hold Open House In Simsbury
August 25, 2022

After a successful Grand Opening event this past spring, Falcetti School of Music and Playhouse Theatre Academy are hosting an Open House filled with summer fun and mini classes! The Open House will be held at Simsmore Square in Simsbury, CT on Saturday, September 10th from 1pm to 4pm.