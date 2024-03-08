Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Presents DREAMS AND JOURNEYS Tribute To the Immigrant Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn's premiere professional orchestra, the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will present Dreams and Journeys: Tamburri, KOE and Dvořák on Saturday, March 23 at the historical St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church.

On the heels of their latest concert that offered the New York premiere of Lou Harrison's rare Concerto for Piano with Javanese Gamelan, this program offers a collection of compositions inspired by the immigrant experience in New York.

Highlighting the program is the world premiere of Emilia Tamburri's The New York Suite (2022). This groundbreaking composition pays homage to New York City's rich tapestry of history through meticulously crafted programmatic writing. Featuring themes of fearlessness, rebirth, perseverance, absurdity, and heroism, Tamburri's suite encapsulates iconic moments such as Lou Gehrig's farewell speech, Philip Petit's daring tightrope walk on the World Trade Center, the Stonewall Uprising, and more. With melodic and thematic richness, each movement of the suite utilizes leitmotifs to evoke key people, places, and ideas, inviting the audience to revel in joy, humor, and hope.

Joining the orchestra for select performances are KOE, comprising of BCO principal flutist Eva and Emma Kato on cello. They will present Lei Liang's Gobi Canticle (2003), an enchanting piece inspired by Mongolian music traditions. Through Liang's masterful composition, audiences will be transported to the vast landscapes of the Gobi Desert, immersed in the melodic intricacies of Mongolian polyphony and folk songs. Additionally, KOE will perform Something to Say (2023) by Corey Chang, a poignant tribute to immigrant parents and a celebration of empowerment. Written by Chang, himself the son of Taiwanese immigrants, this piece encapsulates the journey of resilience and determination, echoing the struggles and triumphs of countless individuals who have found their voice in a new land.

"The immigrant experience is at the heart of every New Yorker's story,” notes Phil Nuzzo, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra. “It's a reflection of how these personal experiences shape our own unique place within the vibrant mosaic of our city through the universal medium of music.”

The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will bring the evening to a magnificent close with Antonín Dvořák's timeless masterpiece, The New World Symphony, showcasing movements 2 and 4. Through Dvořák's evocative melodies, audiences will embark on a musical odyssey that echoes the dreams and aspirations of those who have journeyed to America's shores.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

Dreams and Journeys: Tamburri, KOE and Dvořák will take place on Saturday, March 23 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church. Tickets start at $40 and are available for purchase at https://brooklynchamberorchestra.org/concerts/dreams-journeys/

St. Ann and the Holy Trinity Church is located at 157 Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights and is accessible by 2,3,4,5, A, C, F and R trains.

ABOUT BROOKLYN CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Founded in 2002, The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra is committed to building a strong foundation for classical music in Brooklyn. Our mission is to develop and sustain an orchestra of the highest artistic standards in Brooklyn; and to enrich and inspire through music, community engagement, and education.

ABOUT EMILIA TAMBURRI

A graduate of The Juilliard School (MM) and New England Conservatory (BM), Emilia's award-winning music has been recorded and performed worldwide, including at Lincoln Center, Bowdoin International Music Festival, Tanglewood Music Center, the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, New England Conservatory, Montclair State University, The Juilliard School, and Freie Universität. She has arranged and composed music for orchestra, chamber groups, and choir, and her commissions include the Grace Church Choir and the One World Symphony. Emilia received awards from The American Prize, ASCAP, New England Conservatory, and was supported by the Irene Diamond Fellowship to attend The Juilliard School. Her primary teachers include Samuel Adler, Lee Hyla, and Robert Aldridge. Emilia is also an educator, multi-instrumentalist, long distance runner, and human rights activist.

ABOUT EVA DING

Often humorously likened to an inflatable tube man onstage because of her enthusiasm and physicality, all flutist and multi-disciplinary artist Eva Ding ever wants to do is imbue in her audience the same sense of joy and richness the performing arts brings to her. Ever-growing in her craft, Eva creates multimedia chamber music shows that meld together her passion for music and storytelling – illuminating important narratives of her heritage. These endeavours have been supported by grants from Chamber Music America and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. Eva has performed on the stages of Carnegie Hall, Joe's Pub, and The Greene Space and has collaborated with such artists as Grammy and Oscar winner Jon Batiste.

ABOUT KOE

KOE (Eva Ding, flute and Emma Kato, cello) is a duo dedicated to creating interdisciplinary projects that tell important stories of their upbringing and culture and performing the works of living Asian, Asian-hyphenate, and BIPOC composers. To that end they have created and produced a multimedia, interdisciplinary series "For Mum, Dad" funded by Chamber Music America, Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, and Center at West Park. They're deeply connected to their respective heritages and cultures - Eva being Chinese-born and New Zealand-raised and Emma being a 2nd generation Japanese-American - and make an effort to include pieces and composers that reflect that into their programming.

Originally a trio formed during the ensemble's graduate studies at the Manhattan School of Music, when their pianist went on to pursue a different musical career path, they thought it would be the perfect opportunity to continue their chamber collaboration and explore their journey as a duo. Subsequently, they went on to become grant recipients of Chamber Music America's Ensemble Forward Grant generously supported by the New York Community Trust. KOE has performed at Carnegie Hall, WQXR's The Greene Space, Joe's Pub at The Public Theater, The McKittrick Hotel, and Riverside Church.

Individually, Emma Kato is a New York born and raised cellist teaching through Suzuki Methods, educating young artists about the power of music. She strongly believes that music is a universal language that anyone can speak and express themselves through, regardless of one's background. For Eva Ding, her background in theater plays a big role in the development of her work. She has seen how spoken word, set design, and costumes, can elevate a performance experience and wants to bring that level of collaboration between the arts to classical music. They both hold Master of Music degrees from the Manhattan School of Music having studied under the tutelage of Julia Lichten and Robert Langevin respectively.

Together with their interest in and passion for community engagement, education, and interdisciplinary exploration they're dedicated to illuminating classical music in a way that is exciting and interesting for a new audience – one that looks and feels more like the world around us.