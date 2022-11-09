Bloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series Continues Next Week

Bloomingdale School of Music continues its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists. Concerts will be presented in Bloomingdale's state-of-the-art concert hall and will spotlight music from around the world including Italy, Puerto Rico, Hungary, Russia, and our very own New York City. The series continues with Music Inspiring Music on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm, presented both in-person and on livestream.

For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. Bloomingdale's Free Faculty Concert Series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side, taking place most Fridays at 7pm in Bloomingdale's David Greer Concert Hall. These events are free and open to the public. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.

Music Inspiring Music

Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm

A program of piano works that are inspired by other musical compositions. George Crumb's chimeric celebration of Thelonious Monk's 'Round Midnight and Leo Smit's take on dances from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story will be featured.

Program

Dance Card by Leo Smith (1921-1999)

i. Tango Bolshoi

ii. Diabelli Polka

iii. Valse Tristan

iv. Prater Rag

Four movements from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Leo Smith

i. Jets

ii. Jump

iii. Cha-Cha

iv. Cool

Eine Kleine Mitternachtmusik (A Little Midnight Music) for Amplified Piano by George Crumb (1929-2022)

i. Nocturnal Theme

ii. Charade

iii. Premonition

iv. Cobweb and Peaseblossom (Scherzo)

v. Incantation

vi. Golliwog Revisited

vii. Blues in the Night

viii. Cadenza with Tolling Bells

ix. Midnight Transformation