Bloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series Continues Next Week
The concert is on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm.
Bloomingdale School of Music continues its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale's outstanding faculty and guest artists. Concerts will be presented in Bloomingdale's state-of-the-art concert hall and will spotlight music from around the world including Italy, Puerto Rico, Hungary, Russia, and our very own New York City. The series continues with Music Inspiring Music on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm, presented both in-person and on livestream.
For over 20 years Bloomingdale has presented its faculty, as well as guest artists, in concerts including classical music, jazz, and world music. Bloomingdale's Free Faculty Concert Series has established itself a vital part of the musical life of the Upper West Side, taking place most Fridays at 7pm in Bloomingdale's David Greer Concert Hall. These events are free and open to the public. Visit bsmny.org/events/ for more information and to RSVP.
Music Inspiring Music
Friday, November 18, 2022 at 7pm
A program of piano works that are inspired by other musical compositions. George Crumb's chimeric celebration of Thelonious Monk's 'Round Midnight and Leo Smit's take on dances from Leonard Bernstein's West Side Story will be featured.
Program
Dance Card by Leo Smith (1921-1999)
i. Tango Bolshoi
ii. Diabelli Polka
iii. Valse Tristan
iv. Prater Rag
Four movements from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein (1918-1990), arr. Leo Smith
i. Jets
ii. Jump
iii. Cha-Cha
iv. Cool
Eine Kleine Mitternachtmusik (A Little Midnight Music) for Amplified Piano by George Crumb (1929-2022)
i. Nocturnal Theme
ii. Charade
iii. Premonition
iv. Cobweb and Peaseblossom (Scherzo)
v. Incantation
vi. Golliwog Revisited
vii. Blues in the Night
viii. Cadenza with Tolling Bells
ix. Midnight Transformation
More Hot Stories For You
November 9, 2022
The Cape Symphony's joyful tradition will kick off the season with six Holiday on the Cape performances on December 2nd, 3rd, and 4th, offering a mix of the secular and the sacred, with popular songs, traditional carols, and an exclusive presentation of scenes from The Nutcracker.
Bloomingdale School Of Music 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series Continues Next Week
November 9, 2022
Bloomingdale School of Music continues its 2022/23 Faculty Concert Series at the David Greer Concert Hall, 323 West 108th Street, NYC. The upcoming season will feature rarely heard classical and jazz music for various instruments and voices performed by Bloomingdale’s outstanding faculty and guest artists.
North/South Consonance Kicks Off 43rd Season With MIXED ACCENTS Next Week
November 9, 2022
North/South Consonance kicks-off its 43rd consecutive season with a special event featuring vocal and instrumental music by composers from throughout the Americas.
Symphonia December Concert To Feature Climate Change Multimedia Symphony
November 8, 2022
The SYMPHONIA, South Florida's premier chamber orchestra, will present the second concert in its 'Inspired, Naturally' season on Sunday, December 4, at 3 p.m. at Roberts Theater at Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton.
Chor Leoni Presents The Treasured Holiday Tradition, CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI
November 8, 2022
Chor Leoni presents its seasonal celebration of light, hope, and connection with Christmas with Chor Leoni on December 16, 17 & 19 at 8pm, December 17 & 19 at 5pm, and December 17 at 2pm at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St).