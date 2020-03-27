Bayerische Staatsoper to Stream Concert This Monday

On 30 March, the Bayerische Staatsoper will be streaming the 3rd Monday Concert live from the Nationaltheater. From 8.15 pm (CEST) the Bayerisches Staatsballett will present scenes from The Nutcracker and Coppélia before Felix Key Weber and Matjaz Bogataj, violinists of the Bayerisches Staatsorchester, perform a Sonata by Eugène Ysaÿe. Furthermore, Jonas Kaufmann will be perfoming on stage, followed by Julia Fischer and Tatjana Chernichka with Peter I. Tchaikovsky's Souvenir d'un lieu cher op. 42 and Edward Grieg's Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 3 in C minor op. 45.



A video-on-demand of the concert will be available on STAATSOPER.TV from Wednesday, 1 April, for a period of 14 days.



Also new from 28 March as video-on-demand: Parsifal conducted by General Music Director Kirill Petrenko and with Jonas Kaufmann in the title role.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You