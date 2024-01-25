Backun Signs GRAMMY-Nominated Clarinetist Anthony McGill As A Backun Artist

GRAMMY-nominated clarinetist Anthony McGill has signed an engagement agreement with Backun Musical Services, the world-famous clarinet manufacturer based in British Columbia, Canada.

As part of the agreement, McGill - a leading soloist and the first Black principal player of the New York Philharmonic - will continue to perform exclusively on his Backun Lumière Clarinets. As part of the engagement, McGill will also work closely with Morrie Backun to develop a new McGill Signature Series line of premium clarinets and clarinet barrels, bells, and mouthpieces.

Backun will draw on its educational networks to build further awareness of McGill's concerts and to sponsor workshops, classes, and other engagements in the cities where he is performing. Organizations interested in presenting a community event may submit requests via the Backun site: https://backunmusical.com/pages/event-sponsorship

"Anthony McGill is a global citizen musician," said Joel Jaffe, Vice President of Backun. "Recognizing his incredible ability to connect with people of all backgrounds, it is an honour to partner with Anthony to help him achieve his vision. With the McGill Signature Series of Backun Clarinets and clarinet accessories in development, together with Anthony, we look forward to delivering an exceptional musical experience to serious and emerging clarinet players around the world."

"I'm thrilled to be named a Backun Artist. The Backun Clarinets allow me to draw that warm, vibrant sound that I'm always searching for," says McGill. "It is such an honor to be creating my own line of affordably priced, high-quality clarinets. I'm also very excited to share my music with more people through our Backun community events," he adds.

McGill came to international attention when he performed alongside Itzhak Perlman, Yo-Yo Ma, and Gabriela Montero at the 2009 inauguration of President Barack Obama. His album American Stories, with the Pacifica Quartet, is currently nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance. He is the recipient of the 2020 Avery Fisher Prize, and is Musical America's Instrumentalist of the Year.

McGill appears as a soloist with leading orchestras, including the Los Angeles Philharmonic, the New York Philharmonic, the Detroit Symphony and the Boston Symphony Orchestra. He also has a vibrant chamber music career. He serves on the faculty of The Juilliard School and the Curtis Institute of Music, where he holds the William R. and Hyunah Yu Brody Distinguished Chair. He is the Artistic Director for Juilliard's Music Advancement Program, a tuition-free Saturday program for music students from New York City's five boroughs that actively seeks students from diverse backgrounds that are underrepresented in the classical music field.

Founded by Morrie Backun, Backun Musical Services designs and manufactures sought-after clarinets and woodwind accessories. It has revolutionized the clarinet world with its barrels, bells, and mouthpieces. Utilizing the most advanced machining and measuring technologies in the industry, Backun Clarinets are renowned for their intonation, fluidity and craftspersonship. Backun Musical Services is a partner of the Eastman Music Company.