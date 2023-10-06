Ars Lyrica's to Present a Night of Baroque Music With ECSTATIC VISIONS in November

Experience the magic of Baroque music on Friday, November 3rd at 7:30pm.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions Photo 1 North Carolina Radio Station Won't Air 'Inappropriate' Met Opera Productions
New York City Ballet Orchestra Musicians to Hold Rally at New York City Ballet's Fall Fash Photo 2 New York City Ballet Orchestra Musicians to Hold Rally at New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala
Symphony In C to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts in Novemb Photo 3 Symphony In C to Kick Off 2023-2024 Season At Rutgers-Camden Center For The Arts in November
The Cleveland Orchestra's Management And Musicians Ratify New Trade Agreement Photo 4 The Cleveland Orchestra's Management And Musicians Ratify New Trade Agreement

Ars Lyrica's to Present a Night of Baroque Music With ECSTATIC VISIONS in November

Ars Lyrica Houston will present Ecstatic Visions, an otherworldly concert that explores ecstasy in Baroque music, with world-renowned early music performers soprano Sherezade Panthaki, oboist Kathryn Montoya, violinist Andrew Fouts, and Ars Lyrica's orchestra. All instrumentalists perform on period instruments with careful attention to accurate historical context and style.

Ecstatic Visions takes place on Friday, November 3rd at 7:30pm in Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts (in-person and digital tickets are available).

Ars Lyrica Houston is thrilled to welcome back soprano Sherezade Panthaki, who is known as one of the most skilled early music singers of this generation. She has been described as an “astonishing coloratura with radiant top notes” (Calgary Herald), and been praised for her “full, luxuriously toned upper range” (The Los Angeles Times) and interpretations, “mining deep emotion from the subtle shaping of the lines” (The New York Times).

Sherezade Panthaki takes the stage for Handel's Silete venti which Ars Lyrica Artistic Director Matthew Dirst describes as a “spectacular showpiece for soprano and orchestra, with exceptionally fine text setting that puts the work on a plane alongside Handel's best operas and oratorios.” This stunning twenty-five minute work centers around the quest for and attainment of spiritual ecstasy, a perfect closer to a program full of elaborative and beautiful Baroque music.

Sharing the spotlight are recorder player Kathryn Montoya and violinist Andrew Fouts, two of the nation's leading early music specialists. Both instrumentalists will perform divisions, a type of early music performance where long notes are divided into smaller embellishments, demonstrating the performers' prowess and creativity. Artistic Director Matthew Dirst describes the programmed Bovicelli's Divisions on Ancor che col partire as “among the most outrageous things ever written for recorder, full of odd twists and turns.”

This stunning program full of music both delicate and triumphant will immerse the audience in a listening experience that, in the words of one concertgoer “touches one with such pleasant and serene emotions that linger far after leaving Zilkha Hall, and the soul feels rejuvenated once again.”

Ecstatic Visions
Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM
Zilkha Hall, The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

Single tickets:

In-person tickets ($39 - 75) and student tickets ($15) are available for purchase at the Hobby Center website on August 28. Digital tickets ($20 per household) are available for purchase at the Click Here

About Ars Lyrica Houston 

Founded in 1998 by harpsichordist and conductor Matthew Dirst, Ars Lyrica Houston presents a diverse array of music in its original context while creating connections to contemporary life. Imaginative programming features neglected gems alongside familiar masterworks, and extracts the dramatic potential, emotional resonance, and expressive power of music. Its local subscription series, according to the Houston Chronicle, “sets the agenda” for early music in Houston. Ars Lyrica appears regularly at international festivals and conferences because of its distinctive focus, and its pioneering efforts in the field of authentic performance have won international acclaim.

This 2023/24 season, Ars Lyrica Houston celebrates 20 Years of Magic with a season dedicated to musical wizardry of various kinds, from wondrous choral works by Carissimi and Charpentier to miraculous chamber pieces by Biber and Bach. The milestone 20th anniversary season closes with a new production of a “magic” opera, Handel's Amadigi di Gaula, in its Houston premiere.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Classical Music

1
NEC Jazz Orchestra Celebrates George Russells Centennial, October 19 Photo
NEC Jazz Orchestra Celebrates George Russell's Centennial, October 19

NEC Jazz Orchestra celebrates George Russell's centennial with a special performance on Oct 19. Don't miss this tribute to a jazz legend.

2
Violin Virtuoso To Join Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA For November Concert Photo
Violin Virtuoso To Join Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA For November Concert

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA continues its 2023/24 season on November 4 and 5 with guest conductor Maestra Sarah Ioannides and award-winning violinist Philippe Quint performing the haunting theme from The Red Violin.

3
Bravo! Vails 2023 Music Festival Boosts Local Colorado Economy By $34 Million Photo
Bravo! Vail's 2023 Music Festival Boosts Local Colorado Economy By $34 Million

Bravo! Vail Music Festival announced that its 36th annual summer Festival, from June 22 to August 3, brought in $34 million in direct economic impact to Eagle County and the state of Colorado.

4
Renowned Pianist Ian Hobson to Continue Robert Schumann Cycle with MARCHES AND ETUDES Marc Photo
Renowned Pianist Ian Hobson to Continue Robert Schumann Cycle with MARCHES AND ETUDES Marches and Etudes Program at Tenri Cultural Institute

Don't miss renowned pianist Ian Hobson as he continues his Robert Schumann Cycle with a captivating 'Marches and Etudes' program at Tenri Cultural Institute in New York. Discover the concert details and program highlights in this article.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend... Video
Exclusive: Before Graciela Daniele Was a Broadway Legend...
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True' Video
David Byrne Calls HERE LIES LOVE's Dancing Audience His 'Dream Come True'
View all Videos

Classical Music SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Emanuel Ax
Carnegie Hall (4/21-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ensemble Connect Up Close
Carnegie Hall (3/18-3/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sergei Babayan
Carnegie Hall (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniel Lozakovich / Behzod Abduraimov
Carnegie Hall (4/17-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Isata Kanneh-Mason
Carnegie Hall (10/17-10/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Orchestre Métropolitain de Montréal
Carnegie Hall (3/06-3/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yefim Bronfman
Carnegie Hall (5/05-5/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yuja Wang
Carnegie Hall (5/10-5/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Daniil Trifonov
Carnegie Hall (12/12-12/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Quartetto di Cremona
Carnegie Hall (10/26-10/26)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  