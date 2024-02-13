Anna Clyne Writes Art-Inspired Piano Concerto for Jeremy Denk Premiering This Spring In Dallas, Birmingham, And New Jersey

On March 28–30, Anna Clyne's piano concerto ATLAS is premiered by soloist Jeremy Denk and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, led by Fabio Luisi. After the premiere, Denk tours the new work—co-commissioned by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony, City of Birmingham Symphony, and Aspen Music Festival—with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra and conductor Kazuki Yamada on May 1 (European premiere), then with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra and conductor Chen Yi on May 16–19.

Set in four movements, Clyne's first piano concerto is inspired by (and titled after) the four-volume publication ATLAS, which maps the ideas, processes, and inspirations of the German painter Gerhard Richter by surveying over 5,000 photographs, drawings, and sketches that were compiled or created since 1962. Clyne states: “My music responds to the imagery contained in these four volumes to create a musical montage and a lucid narrative.”

Clyne frequently creates music that ties back to visual art (and occasionally incorporates painting into the composition process), including works such as the Rothko-inspired Color Field, Abstractions, and Night Ferry.

In recent seasons, Clyne—recently named one of the top 10 most performed living composers in the world—has composed numerous major concertos for prominent soloists: Three Sisters for mandolin and string orchestra (2017, for Avi Avital); DANCE for cello and orchestra (2019, for Inbal Segev); Shorthand for cello and string orchestra (2020, for Yo-Yo Ma); Glasslands for soprano saxophone and orchestra (2021, for Jess Gillam); Quarter Days for string quartet and orchestra (2021, premiered by the Euclid Quartet); Weathered for clarinet and orchestra (2022, for Martin Fröst); and Time and Tides for violin and orchestra (2023, for Pekka Kuusisto).

Clyne states: “It has been amazing to collaborate with some incredible soloists and festivals for a series of upcoming premieres. In addition to being inspired by these world-class artists, these works also represent my wide-ranging interests and find inspiration in poetry, folk music and visual artists. I am grateful to have these opportunities as I further develop my writing of concerti and exploring the orchestral sound-world, which seems limitless.”

Concert Information

Thursday, March 28 at 7:30pm CST

Friday, March 29 at 7:30pm CST

Saturday, March 30 at 7:30pm CST

Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | Dallas, TX

More info

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Fabio Luisi

Jeremy Denk, piano

ANNA CLYNE ATLAS (World Premiere)

MAHLER Symphony No. 5

Pre-concert talk with Assistant Conductor Maurice Cohn will take place from Horchow Hall starting at 6:30pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.