A KNEE ON THE NECK Oratorio Gets New York Premiere At Lincoln Center This June

The New York Choral Society, a pioneering symphonic chorus that explores unique collaboration and dynamic repertory, is proud to present the highly anticipated New York premiere of Adolphus Hailstork's A Knee on the Neck June 13, 2023 at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. The concert will pair this new work with Ralph Vaughn Williams' Dona Nobis Pacem in a program that seeks to place Hailstork's groundbreaking work firmly in the canon of major choral/orchestral works.

Hailstork has dedicated his A Knee on the Neck cantata as "a small requiem for Black men and women" that calls attention to the tragic death of George Floyd and the systemic injustice faced by Black Americans. In collaboration with poet and historian Herbert Martin, the piece is a forceful recounting of an unspeakable act of violence that sparked a summer of civil rights protests across America. From the warnings that Black elders give to young Black boys to the final words of Floyd that made headlines all over the world, this cantata is a poignant reflection of the lived Black American experience and includes Hailstork's and Martin's own life anecdotes.

The New York Choral Society and Orchestra is joined by four soloists - Soprano Gabriella Reyes, Mezzo-Soprano Cierra Byrd, Tenor Bernard Holcomb, and Baritone Kenneth Overton - in a program that aims to inspire a collective resolve for justice, freedom, and peace-themes that the New York Choral Society has put center stage throughout its last few seasons.

"We are honored to present the New York premiere of Adolphus' A Knee on the Neck, notes David Hayes, Music Director of the New York Choral Society. "The New York Choral Society has a long history of presenting the works of important American composers that challenge and inspire our audiences and that may also be a catalyst for meaningful discussions beyond the concert hall. This powerful oratorio speaks to the challenges that Black Americans have endured," he continues. "It is our hope that this historical performance will inspire us all to work towards a more just and peaceful society."

A Knee on the Neck is made possible in part with the generous support of Dr. Martin Finkelman.