3rd International Stretto Piano Festival Set For July

Stretto Piano Concerts will host its annual International Stretto Piano Festival, from July 15 - 23, 2023, at Baruch Performing Arts Center's Engelman Recital Hall in New York City and via free online performances from stages, universities, and studios around the globe! The festival celebrates the Stretto piano, which has narrower than conventional keys and makes piano playing more equitable, comfortable, and easy for all hand sizes.

In-person concerts in New York City will be ticketed events from July 18-22, and will feature distinguished artists such as Christopher O'Riley, Roger Lord, Ran Feng, Steve Sangberg, Luiz Simas, Paul Sheftel, Anna Arazi, and internationally renowned composer, David Amram. Programs will include solo piano works, chamber groups, and various genres, from Bach to Joni Mitchell - plus a Music Lover's Concert for our community of pianists wanting to try the piano. The full line-up of artists - from North and South America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore - and program information can be found below, and here.

Since the standardization of the piano in the mid-to-late 19th century, pianists with smaller hands - predominantly women - have found this conventional size challenging to play, and have even experienced playing-related injuries. Today, artists have realized that one size does not fit all and are using the narrow key to reach their true musical potential. This unique festival shines a light on this growing, international community of artists who play and/or own Stretto pianos.

The International Stretto Piano Festival is the brainchild of New York multi-genre pianist and singer, Hannah Reimann, 20th century 'Stretto' pioneer who, in 1997, independently rebuilt her Steinway with narrow keys to accommodate her hand size. She was featured on the front page of the Wall Street Journal as a "musician on a mission to make the world safe for small pianists."

The festival has quickly become a unique global performance phenomenon due to the collaboration of fellow pioneers and stretto experts, Carol Leone, classical virtuoso and Professor of Piano at SMU in Dallas, and Pianists for Alternately Sized Keyboards (PASK) coordinator, Australian Rhonda Boyle. World-renowned pianist Roland Pöntinen, who participated in the 2022 festival, reflected on Hannah Reimann's Stretto piano when he said: "I tried this piano in 1998 and used the Schumann Toccata as my first test piece. This is a particularly taxing piece for normal-sized hands and I was amazed!"

To arrange for press tickets for rehearsals or performances for any concert; to request high-resolution images for print; or to arrange an interview with Ms. Reimann or Ms. Boyle, contact info.strettopianofestival@gmail.com.

Full Performance Schedule

Live Events held at Engelman Recital Hall, Baruch Performing Arts Center

55 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10010

-Tuesday, July 18: Hannah Reimann (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Wednesday, July 19: Roger Lord (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Thursday, July 20: Paul Sheftel (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Thursday, July 20: Christopher O'Riley (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Friday, July 21: Steve Sandberg and Luiz Simas (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Saturday, July 22: Anna Arazi (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Saturday, July 22: Music Lovers Concert (In-person Concert in NYC)

-Saturday, July 22: David Amram & Ran Feng - Closing Night Celebration (In-person Concert in NYC)

Free Online Concerts from Pianists Around the Globe

-Saturday, July 15: Carol Leone (Streaming Online)

-Saturday, July 15: Kyu Butler (Streaming Online)

-Sunday, July 16: Karolinka de Bree (Streaming Online)

-Sunday, July 16: Young Artists Selwyn & Stanley Chen (Streaming Online)

-Sunday, July 16: Jocelyn Ho (Streaming Online)

-Monday, July 17: Kathryn Mientka Farruggia (Streaming Online)

-Monday, July 17: Brazú Quintê (Streaming Online)

-Monday, July 17: Linda Gould (Encore Concert Streaming Online)

-Tuesday, July 18: Multi-Artist Stretto Celebration in Stuttgart, Germany Pt. 1 (Streaming Online)

-Tuesday, July 18: Kahoru & Moegi Amano - Duo Fleur de Lis (Streaming Online)

-Wednesday, July 19: Miguel Angel de Blas (Streaming Online)

-Wednesday, July 19: Tina Chong (Streaming Online)

-Thursday, July 20: Camila De Oliveira (Streaming Online)

-Friday, July 21: Multi-Artist Stretto Celebration in Stuttgart, Germany Pt. 2 (Streaming Online)

-Friday, July 21: Lucas Gonçalves (Streaming Online)

-Saturday, July 22: Eliana Yi (Streaming Online)

-Saturday, July 22: Caio Vital (Streaming Online)

-Sunday, July 23: Alissa Zoubritski (Streaming Online)

-Sunday, July 23: Young Artist Jade Chen (Streaming Online)

-Sunday, July 23: David Soo (Streaming Online)