Winfried Sedhoff Releases New Sci-Fi Time Travel Romance Novel

Author Winfried Sedhoff announces the release of his new sci-fi time travel romance novel, MARI, Why I Needed to Return from the Future.

What if you discovered your greatest potential for self-realization and happiness was tied to a woman living over a hundred years before you were born?

Earth, 2184 AD. Ben Ecclestone is an advanced arbitrator, trained to keep the peace and to assist others in fulfilling their most heartfelt desires. Offered the opportunity to be Earth's new ambassador in an enlightened and distant world, Ben embarks on his first interworld mission.

Disaster strikes and his ship crashes through time and space to Brisbane, 2020 AD. Stranded in a city of skyscrapers, digitally-connected loneliness, and rampant dissatisfaction, Ben doesn't expect to meet a woman like Mari. She is young, vibrant and passionate-with a mysterious past. He is a confirmed celibate. Together they discover a depth of connection and intrigue beyond his wildest imaginings.

Abducted back to his own era by the History Rescue Unit, Ben grasps one desperate chance to persuade another arbitrator to permit the fulfilment of his dreams. But his return to the past could unravel the time thread and threaten the lives and wellbeing of billions.

What is the secret of Mari's true identity and origin? And will Ben bow to the greater good or reclaim a love beyond compare?

Book Details:

MARI, Why I Needed to Return from the Future

By Winfried Sedhoff

Publisher: Senraan Publishing

Published: June 2019

ISBN: 978-0994609120

ASIN: B07T2WXH3B

Pages: 220

Genre: Time Travel Sci-fi Romance

About the Author:

In his early twenties, Dr. Winfried Sedhoff faced a life-threatening personal crisis that sent him into self-imposed isolation. A twelve-month solitary quest uncovered solutions to his crisis and a genuine and lasting sense of self. Documenting his journey in his first book, "A Balance of Self', Dr. Sedhoff went on to write, 'The Fall and Rise of Women,' and 'The Friendship Key'. He has practiced as a family physician in Brisbane Australia for over 25yrs. With his unique approach to mental health, he offers guidance and training to patients, colleagues, medical trainees, and the general public. Dr. Sedhoff's books are inspired by the vision of a peaceful world that offers fulfilled, balanced, and sustainable lives for us all. This is his first published novel.

Contact:

Website: http://www.winfriedsedhoff.com

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/time-travel-sci-fi-romance-mari-why-i-needed-to-return-from-the-future/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T2WXH3B

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/mari-why-i-needed-to-return-from-the-future-winfried-sedhoff/1132110515?ean=9780994609120

https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/mari-why-i-needed-to-return-from-the-future





