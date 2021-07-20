Tony Jeton Selimi Releases New Book THE UNFAKEABLE CODE

Award-winning author, Tony Jeton Selimi has announced the release of his new book, The Unfakeable Code: Take Back Control, Lead Authentically and Live Freely on Your Terms. It is being described as "A life manual that gives you valuable insights into the science of changing your mindset that will transform your existence." Marie Diamond, a star from The Secret.

The Unfakeable Code is much more than a simple self-help guide that eloquently explains how perception is merely the tip of the iceberg in how we experience life and its nature. He guides readers through a five-step method to dissolve the detrimental beliefs, energies, skewed perceptions, and habits gathered through our transient persona's experiences and gained passive knowledge while simultaneously bestowing the wisdom of life's true secrets and how they operate within us and our environment - a life process that regularly occurs, but mostly goes unseen due to the distraction, obstructions, and noise in our lives.

Step forward a fresh new way to:

• Handle judgments and rejections easily.

• Manage your negative self-talk.

• Stop being a people pleaser.

• Use your emotions intelligently.

• Infuse your life with freedom.

This must-read book makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress and willfully create an inspired destiny. This must-read book makes a compelling and scientific case for being more authentic at home, socially, and at work. It assists in harmonizing body-mind-heart intelligence to deal with any form of anxiety, conflict, stress and willfully create an inspired destiny.

About the Author:

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi went from living homeless to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and becoming an internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, and one of the world's leading authorities on human behavior, the psychology of excellence, and purposeful living. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions. He co-created the 'Living My Illusion - The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. He's the recipient of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020 award and has been featured on SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX reaching over 100 million people.

For more information about the book or the author visit:

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/self-help-the-unfakeable-code-by-tony-jeton-selimi/

Non-Fiction, Inspirational, Self Help, Motivational, Entrepreneurship, Business, Mindset, How to Guide, The Unfakeable Code, Tony Jeton Selimi, Novum Publishing, BookBuzz