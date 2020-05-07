Thornton Wilder's Novels Available For The First Time In Audiobook

The Wilder Family and HarperCollins Publishers are pleased to announce the digital audio release of Thornton Wilder's The Bridge of San Luis Rey, The Cabala, Heaven's My Destination, The Ides of March, and The Woman of Andros by legendary audio imprint Caedmon. The latter four titles are available on audiobook for the first time in history. Caedmon will publish Thornton Wilder's The Eighth Day and Theophilus North in digital audiobooks later this year.

"Growing up, I can remember vividly how much fun my family had when we read my uncle's fiction and drama out loud in the living room after supper and the Jack Benny show," recalled Tappan Wilder, Thornton Wilder's nephew and literary executor. "Be it a play or a novel, Thornton Wilder's work begs to be read aloud. I couldn't be more thrilled with the release of these audiobooks, recorded by well-known actors and voice artists, bringing my uncle's novels into the lives and living rooms of listeners everywhere."

Caedmon, an imprint of HarperAudio, became part of HarperCollins Publishers in 1987, and since then, HarperAudio has continued to preserve Caedmon's legacy of emotive recordings by commissioning artists to read the classics, including Michael York's reading of works by C. S. Lewis, and Frank McCourt's interpretation of James Joyce's Dubliners. Through the years, Caedmon has received more than twenty-five Grammy nominations and awards, as well as a Peabody Award in 1991 for "a distinguished and unmatched record of preserving our rich oral tradition in poetry, drama, and spoken-word performance."

Caitlin Garing, associate publisher of HarperAudio, said, "Caedmon was there at the start of the audiobook format and HarperAudio, in partnership with Harper Perennial, is excited to make sure that it's here for the boom in digital audiobooks. With a focus on publishing fresh recordings of classic works and also diving into our historic catalog, we look forward to bringing Caedmon to a new generation of listeners."





