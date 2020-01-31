The Story Pirates Present The Third Book in a Series for Kids, QUEST FOR THE CRYSTAL CROWN

The Story Pirates have announced the third in a series of middle-grade books for kids: The Story Pirates Present: Quest for the Crystal Crown, by Annabeth Bondor-Stone and Connor White, and illustrated by Joe Todd Stanton. Like the first two Story Pirates books -- Stuck in the Stone Age and the Parents' Choice Award winning Digging Up Danger -- this imaginative fantasy is based on an idea from a real kid (Angie Ortiz, from Rockland County, New York). The story is also a jumping-off point for an introduction to the basics of creative writing. With the help of Story Pirate Captain Rolo Vincent and the Fantasy Creation Zone, readers can use this novel as inspiration to create their OWN great fantasy adventure.

The story: An enchanted arrow pierces the wall of Hillview-the city is under attack! Years ago, a powerful crystal crown was stolen from a group of magic-wielders called Lysors. Lacking the crown's protection, the Lysors hid themselves behind the city walls, shut off from the rest of the world. But with danger upon them once more, can Laura, a spunky girl with a knack for adventure, journey outside Hillview ... and reclaim the crystal crown?

"We're so honored to bring Angie's original idea to fruition," say authors Bondor-Stone and White. "Kids have the best ideas. They truly have the imaginative power to create real works of art. We hope this story inspires readers to write their own fantasy novels." The two adult authors have published other acclaimed books for young readers, and they tour the country as "Annabeth and Connor," sharing their love of stories and reading. White is also a long-time teaching artist for Story Pirates Changemakers, which provides high-quality arts and literacy programs in the Tittle I schools, homeless shelters and hospitals.



The Story Pirates are planning two in-store events to celebrate the book launch:

February 11 at 6 pm: Books of Wonder, 18 West 18th Street, New York

February 23 at 11 am: Book Soup, 8818 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles

The Story Pirates are a group of top comedians, musicians, best-selling authors, and world-class teachers who partner with schools to help tens of thousands of kids write original stories. Then they adapt these kids' stories into a critically acclaimed series of books, a sold-out national tour, award-winning albums featuring guest artists like Lin-Manuel Miranda, and the #1 podcast for kids and families. The Story Pirates Creator Club offers subscribers a host of exclusive gifts, insider offers (such as advance book purchases) and a limited-edition magazine featuring kid-created content.

Story Pirates Changemakers, the non-profit arm of the organization, have brought life-changing literacy programs to more than 500,000 students around the country. Visit Storypirates.org to learn more about Changemakers. StoryPirates.com features the latest news about the Creator Club, podcast, music, books, and performances.





