'The Proctor Hall Horror' Book Seven In The Bayou Hauntings Series Out Next Month

The ghost story focuses on a frightening family affair spanning over generation.



Critically acclaimed paranormal author Bill Thompson invites readers back to the Bayou for another classic ghost story that focuses on a frightening family affair spanning over generations in The Proctor Hall Horror: Book 7 of The Bayou Hauntings (Ascendente Books, October 1, 2020).

Following the same investigative team, The Proctor Hall Horror tells the chilling story of the vicious murders that led to a wrongful conviction and the darkness and fear that has gripped the house for generations.

Bill Thompson is an award-winning author of The Bayou Hauntings series, along with The Brian Sadler series, The Crypt trilogy, and The Outcasts. After starting and running what would become the one of the largest insurance agencies in Oklahoma, he traveled across the world to explore archaeological finds, mysteries of the past, unexplained things in the jungle and stories of adventure in remote places.



View More Books Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You