Taro Meyer's AUDIOBOOK ACTING Is Published By Silman-James Press

AUDIOBOOK ACTING: A Masterclass in the Art and the Business by Grammy- winner director/producer Taro Meyer, a complete course for actors on giving compelling audiobook performances, has been published by Silman-James Press.

“Opportunities for audiobook actors are steadily increasing—even in this conflicted time of SAG-AFTRA and the WGA strikes,” says Meyer, “But at the same time the competition for those jobs is fierce.”

“Audiobook sales are pretty exciting.” Meyer continues, “Sales revenues rose to $1.79 billion in 2022. This was up 10% over 2021, making it the eleventh year of double digit growth. On top of that, the industry is increasingly moving towards actors recording from home studios which makes work for actors more accessible. But of course on the down side, this means work is done without the benefit of a director.

“As a longtime audiobook producer and director, I've had the joy of guiding many audiobook actors, both newcomers and pros, into creating rich, expressive and unique performances. In writing Audiobook Acting,

I wanted to make the techniques I've successfully used in the studio available to actors in one resource.”

Written as if conducting a personal coaching session, Meyer provides powerful techniques that enable the actor to release their imagination and master the skill set needed to make each reading a creative and engaging experience for the listener.

Audiobook Acting can be purchased at bookstores and online. 23.95 paper, 242 pages, 6x9, glossary, ISBN 978-1-935247-30-2

Taro Meyer is a Grammy-winning audiobook producer and director whose work has garnered Audie and

Earphone awards. Her productions have been named to the lists for ALA Notable Recordings, the YALSA Top Ten, Publishers Weekly Annual Best of the Best, and Amazing Audiobooks for Young Adults.

A former actor and singer, Meyer starred on Broadway in Zorba, with Anthony Quinn, and in the miniseries Memories of Midnight, opposite Omar Sharif. She has also starred off Broadway and in daytime TV.

Meyer received Gold and Platinum Albums for her work with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO). She was co-producer of the multiple touring companies of TSO's arena show, and directed Ossie Davis in the narrated version of TSO's first album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories. Meyer co-produced the TV Special, The Ghosts of Christmas Eve, starring

Ossie David, Jewel, Michael Crawford and Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Meyer wrote and co-produced the children's album Mighty Musical Fairy Tales, starring international artist and Grammy winner Patti Austin. She is currently directing the 5th audiobook in the smash hit series that launched with Eragon, and is Associate Producer of a new musical, Relapse, showcasing in New York on Theater Row, September 2023.