Tara Eldana Releases New Steamy Romance 'Making The Switch'

The book is scheduled for release on September 22, 2020.

Author Tara Eldana has announced the upcoming release of her new steamy romance, Making the Switch. Scheduled for release on September 22, 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers. Book one, Taking the Lead (ISBN: 978-1674558950) was released in January 2020.

Kristin Meadows loves her nights at KinkLink. The club is her outlet to release her desires and as a domme she anticipates the play - controlling her sub, gaining their trust, their loyalty. She loves it all. So why in the heck is she panting after her best friend's husband's brother? Yeah, the guy equaled sex on a stick but he was no more a sub than she was, and two doms don't play. And to top it all off, the father she never knew she had, turns out to be a thug and suddenly wants to spend quality time with his daughter? Who needs a father figure now? All she's trying to figure out is why she can't get Ryan Boynton out of her head!

Ryan Boynton is struggling with his role. Having been a sub the last years and being pushed to his limits he realized the lie he'd been living all this time. He was happy for his brother, he got the girl - and he wasn't even missing the sharing they used to play, but he did miss his brother's wife's friend, the hot babe he fell for at their wedding. But there's one problem. Neither of them were subs . Neither of them were true doms. So what the hell were they? All Ryan knew, is that it's time to find out - and that there will be a lot more switching going on.

Sometimes finding the love of your life is all about making a switch.

CAUTION: Alpha hero, bad-boy romance that's utterly addictive and outrageously satisfying.

