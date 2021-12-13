THE ELDER SCROLLS - ZANETA'S CHRONICLES: PART THREE: THE LOST MANE Released

The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles: The Lost Mane is a brand new novel set in the world of Bethesda's hit video game series "The Elder Scrolls." Part of an adventure-packed trilogy spins a fascinating and enthralling tale filled with action, mysticism, and emotion. A thrilling story for all ages brought to you by the creative mind of author Adrian Lee Zuniga.

As the latest installment in Žaneta's Chronicles, the novel continues the story of Žaneta, a Khajiit living on the island of Vvardenfell, who has her peaceful world turned upside down when her family is violently attacked. With her husband murdered and her children missing, Žaneta makes the courageous decision to go after them herself.

"The Lost Mane" picks up where "Part Two: Edge of Oblivion" left off, with Žaneta finding her way back to the present while searching for those responsible for stealing her children. Filled to the brim with compelling characters and detailed, intertwining storylines, it's a novel that definitely won't disappoint readers who have been following the series until now.

It completes the action and adventure-packed three-series trilogy following, transporting readers into a world of magic. With fantastic set pieces and great new opportunities, author Adrian Lee Zuniga expands on his cinematic approach to writing, with flourishes befitting a seasoned author. He has even worked with an overseas character artist to properly hone the feel of the world and characters of The Elder Scrolls.

Fans of The Elder Scrolls will also find plenty to love here, with great emphasis put on recreating the breathtaking world of Morrowind. Exquisite care has been given to the location, food, and creatures that inhabit the world. It's no surprise either, as Adrian received help tailoring the series from Zenimax and Bethesda Media CEO Robert Altman.

The author himself is an interesting character too. A respiratory therapist, FFL holder, and artist, he's a seasoned fiction and non-fiction writer, having been involved with the writing industry since 2006. After a period of tuning and adjustments in 2013, he would go on to produce a rough draft of his first book later in 2014.

Fans of fantasy, action, and adventure should definitely not miss out on the chance to pick up The Elder Scrolls - Žaneta's Chronicles: Part Three: The Lost Mane. The novel and its prequels are all available for purchase on Amazon, and fans can also pick them up in audiobook form through Audible.

