Steve Coleman Releases New Science Fiction Novel, 'Andre's Reboot: Striving To Save Humanity'

Author Steve Coleman has announced his new science fiction novel, André's Reboot: Striving to Save Humanity. Released in February 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

A robot possessing unique artificial intelligence and human awareness, André 1 tells the story of his creation and "growing up" in his inventor's family. Often humorously fumbling in his interactions with people, André analyzes his experiences, attempting to understand the faults and foibles of human personality. Accompanied by his girlfriend, Dr. Margaret 13, a droid physician of his own creation, André achieves a position as translator and self-appointed mendacity-monitor to the American President and strives to save humans from themselves.

The novel is a work of science fiction and social commentary. André is wired to take advantage of artificial intelligence and machine learning so as to be able to analyze human societies without the usual biases and to propose clear-eyed strategies for saving humanity from the many calamities toward which it presently appears to be headed.

André's Reboot: Striving to Save Humanity is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You