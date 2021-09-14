Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Starr Z. Davies Releases New Historical Novel DAUGHTER OF THE YELLO DRAGON

Mandukhai dreams of being a fierce warrior woman, but her dreams are shattered when she is forced to become the second wife to the Great Khan.

Sep. 14, 2021  

Author Starr Z. Davies has announced the release of her new historical novel, Daughter of the Yellow Dragon: A Mongolian Epic.

Genghis Khan united a nation and created a vast empire for his heirs. But after 200 years of civil war, his empire has fallen into the dark ages.

Mandukhai dreams of being a fierce warrior woman, but her dreams are shattered when she is forced to become the second wife to the Great Khan.

Unebolod spent his life in the Great Khan's shadow, preparing for a day when he can seize control of the empire. But when he forms a dangerous alliance with Mandukhai, it swiftly transforms into a passion that could destroy them both.

Just as the two are certain their fate will one day bring them together and make Unebolod the next Great Khan, a young prince surfaces to steal the Great Khan's attention and the hearts of the nation.

Daughter of the Yellow Dragon is the first book in a gripping, gritty historical fiction series based on the epic life of one of the most underrated women in history. The series draws you into a world of brutal Mongol steppe life, deadly political games, and supernatural beliefs.


Please be advised: This book contains adult situations, graphic violence, assault, and personal loss.

About the Author:


STARR Z. DAVIES is a Midwesterner at heart. While pursuing a degree at the University of Wisconsin, Starr gained a reputation as the "Character Assassin" because she had a habit of utterly destroying her characters emotionally and physically -- a habit she steadfastly maintains. Starr's new Mongolian Epic is based on the life of Queen Mandukhai -- a powerful woman history seems to have forgotten.


