Stacy Sato Releases Memoir THE MISSING LINK: AN ADOPTION MEMOIR

When Stacy set out to find her birth mother, she had no idea how it would change her life.

Raised in a wonderful home with loving parents, Stacy felt content in life. Yet, she couldn't shake the feeling she was missing an important part of who she was.

As an adopted child in a Japanese family, she always looked like the odd one out. As she grew up, she felt compelled to find her birth mother and get answers, no matter how difficult they were.

The journey Stacy embarked on would uncover the truth about her biological parents and the circumstances surrounding her birth. She would have to overcome anger, disappointment, and grief along the way. Yet, many unexpected blessings would also bring her gratitude, closure, and peace.

From Stacy's story, adoptees and parents of adopted children will learn what it takes practically and emotionally to find their birth family. They will also better understand what it is like to grow up as an adoptee, especially one of a different race.

You can reach the author on her website https://www.stacysato.com