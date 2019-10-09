Sarah Mirza Releases Spiritual Fantasy Novel

Author Sarah Mirza announces the promotion of her spiritual fantasy, Lord Santa's Review.

Ash is a Light Warrior who reports to Santa's Grotto after a three year absence to undertake her review. Expecting to be in disgrace, instead she finds herself totally unprepared for the reception. Her review brings surprises and Ash learns about her own levels of power and connection higher than she had ever understood. Perhaps she is much, much more than the maverick she is considered to be? She must learn to stand with her powers. When Santa enters the Collective Stream of Consciousness and delivers his gifts, he learns that it is indeed time for people to move to the next level. Ash's team is barely assembled before a breach in the Earth's Energy Grid makes ti necessary for them to act immediately. Will Ash prove to be all that the Light Warrior Order believes her to be ? And if she is, where will it take her?

Lord Santa's Review is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Book Details:

Lord Santa's Review

By Sarah Mirza

Publisher: Austin Macauley Publishers

ISBN: 978-1787102873

ASIN: B075VCBR5S

Pages: 468

Genre: Spiritual Fantasy

About the Author:

Sarah Mirza was born in 1959 in the UK. After travelling and living abroad she has returned to her beloved Yorkshire and resides in Sheffield. Since her spiritual awakening in 1992, she has continually experienced and learnt about a wide variety of both spiritual and religious readings and philosophies. These inform her worldview.

Contact:

Publishers Page: https://www.austinmacauley.com/author/mirza-sarah

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/spiritual-fantasy-lord-santas-review/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/Lord-Santas-Review-Sarah-Mirza-ebook/dp/B075VCBR5S

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/lord-santas-review-sarah-mirza/1129726797?ean=9781787102873

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781787102873





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You