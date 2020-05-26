SOMEONE TO WATCH OVER by William Schreiber Out Today

Someone To Watch Over, the debut novel from award-winning screenwriter William Schreiber from Not a Pipe Publishing is out today (May 26). A vivid and moving Southern family saga, readers of Delia Owens' Where the Crawdads Sing and Sue Monk Kidd's The Secret Life of Bees will be thrilled that Schreiber has made the genre change from screen to page.

Hoping to learn from her estranged father the fate of a child a powerful family had secretly forced her to give up when she was a teen in the remote foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Lennie Riley returns home to Tennessee. But she's too late. Her brother, John, tells her their father has died. Desperate and determined to reach her deceased dad, she sets out with skeptical John to find a rumored guardakin angel in the Appalachian Mountains who can connect deceased parents with the children they leave behind.

Love builds and sustains families across generations. But can it bridge the divide between life and death? Lennie's answer hinges on a daring leap of faith for a second chance with the child she never knew.

