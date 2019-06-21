SB Hilarion Releases New Children's Non-Fiction Book
Author SB Hilarion announces her children's non-fiction title, Humongous (& Cool) Words for Kids. Released by Book Baby June 3, 2019, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.
After immersing themselves in mantras in I AM Manifesto, young siblings Hao Finley and Sabine Yi Lee are seeking knowledge from around the world. In Humongous (& Cool) Words For Kids, these philomaths not only learn about words from their own and other cultures and countries, they absorb new facts about stuff they thought they knew.
Name the subject, they're sharing: science and math (big, uncomplicated check!), different languages ("oui, sí, shì" check!), environmental awareness (layered-atmosphere check!), etiquette (thank you, check!), music (treble clef check!), international cuisine (lots of yummy checks!), and many more. All shared with wit.
Book Details:
Humongous (& Cool) Words for Kids
By SB Hilarion
Publisher: BookBaby
Published: June 2019
ISBN: 978-1543969801
Pages: 120
Genre: Children's Non-fiction
About the Author:
SB Hilarion is the author and main illustrator of the narrative nonfiction children's books in the Raising Young Scholars Series. The author of I AM Manifesto, Hilarion holds a bachelor's degree and a master's degree from Columbia University, and a law degree from Harvard University. She lives in New Jersey with her husband and children, plus some deer who refuse to pay rent.
