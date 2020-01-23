S M Boland Is Promoting Her New Women's Fiction Novel THE PÂTISSIÈRE

A delicious tale of murder and sweetness set in the world of Haute Patisserie. A young girl's life is transformed by a visit to the greatest Salon du The in Paris, where she discovers more than the sophisticated magnificence of a Mont Blanc or the delectability of an Éclair. She finds a new world, one which lures her in, corrupts her, consumes her and ultimately destroys her. What 'Perfume' did for scent, 'The Pâtissière' does for taste. Five star ratings on Goodreads.

About the Author:



S M Boland is an international author of women's fiction, including the five star rated, Mrs Keiller's Marmalade.

Contact:



