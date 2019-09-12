Robert H. Kono Pens Novel WESTWARD LIES THE SUN

Author Robert H. Kono announces the promotion of his novel set during WWII, Westward Lies The Sun.

Greg Sonoda, a Japanese American attorney, embarks on a quest to determine what influence God has in his life. In the back of his mind is the question, first and foremost, of whether God exists at all. God is such an elusive concept to a humanist, who, from his earliest years, was made to question God's very existence-he suffered in a concentration camp for the duration of WWII-and he doubts his efforts will ever come to fruition.

In Westward Lies the Sun, Greg's search for truth is given voice during the frequent debates with his poker foursome, although the late-night discussions produce more questions than answers. But they do serve to articulate thoughts and feelings about sundry issues such as the search for Greg's family heirloom: a samurai sword stolen during Greg's incarceration in the camps. More significantly, Greg is forced to ponder God's hand in his family's survival after being shipwrecked on a small, uninhabited Micronesian island. Greg and his family make several discoveries on the island that lead to financial success and miraculous physical healing. But will the island also heal Greg spiritually?

The family sword-Onimaru-is ultimately used in a showdown on the island with Greg's quest for God, together with his mental and physical survival, hanging in the balance.

Book Details:

Westward Lies The Sun

By Robert H. Kono

Publisher: Christian Faith Publishing

ISBN: 978-1642588156 (pb)

ISBN: 978-1642588170 (hc)

ASIN: B07N8FMN8M

Pages: 313

Genre: Fiction

About the Author:

Born in 1932, the author, Robert H. Kono, is a third generation Japanese American (Sansei) who spent the duration of WWII in several concentration camps in the United States. An only child, he accompanied his father and ailing mother to war-torn Japan in 1946, thus beginning a solitary growing up as a look-alike American outsider. He managed to return to America, the beloved land of his birth, in 1959 to get married and complete his college education. He is the father of two sons. He resides in Beaverton, OR.

Contact:

Publisher's Website: http://www.christianfaithpublishing.com/books/?book=westward-lies-the-sun

Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/fiction-westward-lies-the-sun/

Purchase Links:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N8FMN8M/

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/westward-lies-the-sun-roberth-kono/1129984868?ean=2940161314845

https://books.apple.com/us/book/westward-lies-the-sun/id1451074866?mt=11&app=itunes

https://www.indiebound.org/book/9781642588156





