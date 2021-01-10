Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Raymond Bolton Releases New YA Sci-fi Fantasy 'Folder'

Folder is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

Jan. 10, 2021  

Author Raymond Bolton has announced the release of his new YA sci-fi fantasy novel, Folder. Released by Regilius Publishing in November 2020, the book is already receiving rave reviews from readers and reviewers.

Eric Folder has moved to Oregon to attend Portland State University when an automobile accident leaves him stricken with migraine headaches. The resulting visual effects-something medical professionals term an aura-render him virtually blind and defenseless when a gang of street thugs attacks him. Desperate to see and needing to protect himself, Eric reflexively tears at the luminous lines of light and finds they have become tangible. When he pulls them aside, his present reality folds away with them, leaving him in better circumstances with his enemies vanished. Attempts to fold his way out of subsequent perils leave him in increasingly strange situations until, eventually, his world becomes a nightmare.

