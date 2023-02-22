Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Randa Modjissola Adechoubou Releases New Book BRAVER BOLDER BETTER

Join the journey today and discover what's been holding you back, recognize your strengths, and unlock your full potential.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Braver, Bolder, Better is a powerful combination of manifesto and guide that invites readers to take control of their life and start crafting their own story. This practical roadmap provides the tools and strategies people need to turn their plans into action and explore the infinite possibilities their life offers.

Whether feeling stuck or simply seeking inspiration, "Braver, Bolder, Better" will equip readers with new skills and expert advice from admired individuals such as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Deepak Chopra, and Emily Blunt. Written in a friendly, conversational tone, this book weaves together inspirational stories and practical tips to help people gain the confidence to move forward and make the most of their talents and brilliance.

With Braver, Bolder, Better, you'll find the courage to finally take action and let your brilliance shine!

About the Author:


We cannot become what we want by remaining what we are. True success will happen when we start taking actions to transform and cultivate to our highest potential. There is always a different life available to us if we are ready to give it our all - take risks, be bold, and take real action towards a better life.

In her books, Randa provides practical action plans to help you recognize what's keeping you stuck, as well as the talents and brilliance you can use to move forward -all in a friendly conversational tone. So be prepared to laugh and learn as you'll finally find the confidence to let your brilliance shine.

Randa holds a master's in business administration (MBA) from the University of Cape Town (UCT) and a BPhil in political science from Northwestern University. When she's not writing in her favorite coffee shop, Randa is exploring or daydreaming about her next travel destination. Learn more about Randa, and check out her current projects at www.randaadechoubou.com



