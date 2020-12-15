Producer Larry Rogowsky Releases New Book THE URBAN BODY FIX: EVERYTHING IN MODERATION

Larry Rogowsky, Certified Integrative Nutrition Coach and Licensed Massage Therapist, has published his first book: The Urban Body Fix: Everything In Moderation (Especially Moderation). The book explores Rogowsky's twenty years of experience in the wellness industry as a coach and mentor to thousands of high-level athletes and Broadway performers. As a Tony Award-winning theatre producer, Larry Rogowsky impacts the lives of his clients daily. Now, The Urban Body Fix book will expand the methods behind his work to the public.

The Urban Body Fix: Everything In Moderation (Especially Moderation) is an essential guide to improving physical and mental health. The book delivers a variety of techniques and tips that can help you implement positive and sustainable lifestyle changes so you can become the most vibrant version of yourself. Rogowsky debunks many myths related to health and wellness, especially noting the journey to vibrant wellness is not a prescriptive journey, but rather an individual one. It is now available on Amazon and currently ranked a #1 New Release.

The book can be purchased as an ebook and paperback here!