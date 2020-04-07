Patricia Hamilton Shook Promotes Her Women's Fiction Novel SEEKING GLORY

Author Patricia Hamilton Shook has announced that her book, Seeking Glory won the Merit Award Women's Fiction in the 2019 CIPA EVVY AWARDS.

Life is never static. Just when you think you finally have everything under control, that illusion is shattered...and the life you once knew has spun off in unimaginable directions. Seeking Glory is an eloquent novel that explores the complexities of family relationships. With themes of loss, recovery, estrangement, and reconciliation woven throughout, it tells the story of a woman who seeks to uncover the truth about her young granddaughter's origins.

Kate takes custody of her young granddaughter Glory after the death of Ally, her long missing daughter, but soon discovers that Glory is mute and seemingly traumatized. To help her, she must try to solve the mystery of her granddaughter's origins. As she struggles to deal with her own and Ally's past she finds she is not the only one seeking Glory.

Seeking Glory is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Patricia Hamilton Shook was born in Massachusetts and while she has lived there most of her life, she also spent twelve years in the San Francisco Bay area where she obtained a B.A.in Psychology and a M.A. in Developmental Psychology from San Francisco State University. Soon after her marriage, Dr. Shook returned to Massachusetts where she obtained a Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Northeastern University while raising the their two sons and working part time. Reading has been a favorite pastime since she first began combining letters into words on a page and while her chosen profession has provided many opportunities to write, she has always dreamed of writing a novel. In writing Seeking Glory she combines her professional expertise with an interest in spirituality and mysteries--along with a love of Cape Cod that dates back to childhood--to inform her debut novel Seeking Glory.





