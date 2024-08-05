Author Nadine Abou Zahr Releases Debut Self-Help Book MENOPOSTAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Author, fashion reporter and life-coach, Nadine Abou Zahr has released her debut book entitled "Menopostal."

Menopostal, a brief guide to hormonal sanity, illuminates menopause experiences with an authentic, humanistic and humorist perspective on this inevitable yet perfectly natural part of the aging process for women, which, more often than not, is absolute hell for many. Seeking to reduce the stigma around menopause, his groundbreaking self-help book skillfully deconstructs each menopausal symptom with a blend of sarcasm, humor, and genuine empathy, creating a relatable and comforting narrative for modern women going through menopause. Of course Menopause doesn't look the same for every woman, nor does it occur at the same point in each woman's life but no women can escape it. Hot flash? Weight gain? Insomnia? Or just an irresistible urge to cry for absolutely no reason? Abou Zahr is opening up about her experiences with menopause and encouraging other women to do the same.

Abou Zahr's ultimate aspiration in writing this book was to leverage her skills in communication, gained through journalism, in order to empower women going through menopause and give them hope when everything feels hopeless.

Nadine Abou Zahr, of French and Lebanese heritage, was raised in a family deeply entrenched in journalism and publishing. Her upbringing across France, the UAE, Switzerland, and Egypt enriched her cosmopolitan perspective. With a robust career spanning two decades in journalism, including the successful launch and management of a fashion magazine in the Middle East, Nadine made a pivotal career decision. Motivated by her passion for empowering women to heal, she transitioned into a specialized role as a certified life coach, focusing on supporting individuals with eating disorders. Nadine's personal journey and professional trajectory have deeply shaped her empathy for women's well-being, encompassing both their mental and physical health. Currently, she divides her time between Egypt and France. Menopostal is published with the London based Troubador Publishing Compnay and is available on multiple online platforms worldwide including Amazon. com

