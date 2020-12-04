Neil David Chan Releases Book A HIGHER CONVERSATION - ANOTHER WAY TO BE HUMAN

Poet, Writer & Philosopher Neil David Chan has announced the release of his new book, A Higher Conversation- Another Way To Be Human.

"Your journey in life is not complete until you make your first contact with your soul. This will uplift you to your next stage in personal evolution-The Hybrid Being-physical at times and metaphysical at other times, with the power to move between these two stages at will. For this to happen, start a conversation today with your soul. The Universe is waiting for this to happen... Are you ready, player one?

What will you gain from reading this book-nothing. However, let me tell you what you can lose-anger, anxiety, depression, fear of old age and death and such other damaging blocks that harm you, today. Reading this book can help you get rid of all this.

A Higher Conversation- Another Way To Be Human is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Poet, Thinker, Writer, Metaphysical Philosopher. Being a well-traveled, cosmopolitan writer, Neil has extensively absorbed the languages, backgrounds, religions, and cultures of our uniquely beautiful planet. Neil uses his soul as his compass in which he navigates another way to be human. Through his book, he hopes to illuminate this same compass for others so that they can discover their untapped potential. Based out of Toronto, He is an avid reader and a diehard nature lover. He observes, learns, and adapts from nature. His favorite movie - Avatar. He does not have one favorite book, but many favorite books. One author he admires is Ben Bova. He strongly believes that our thought is our life driver. From our thoughts we craft and create our experiences in life. His best line is: "I AM - Two of the most powerful words in existence, for what you put after them - You Become. Neil and his family enjoy their free time hiking, camping, and enjoying life's endless experiences.

