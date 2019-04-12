Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of From The Heart - Volume One by Jeremiah Calvin





About From The Heart - Volume One:From The Heart is a collection of poems that feed a women's soul; reflecting on what women want to hear from their men. When he can't communicate in words, he communicates on paper; playing a vital role in her well-being. Each poem is filled with deep personal love and sensitivity.This work is available in multiple formats:Paperback (44 pages)ISBN 9781912639830Kindle eBook ASIN B07Q331T94Published by Michael Terence PublishingAbout Jeremiah Calvin:Jeremiah Calvin is a groundbreaking writer and visual artist. When asked "Why did you write From The Heart," his answer is that he wanted to create a bridge in words that combined old-fashioned poetry with raw emotion - From the Heart. Coming soon from Jeremiah Calvin:From The Heart - Volume Two...The War of Heaven...The Opposite...About Michael Terence Publishing:Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Marketing & PromotionsMichael Terence PublishingTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThame, Oxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002