Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of From The Heart - Volume One by Jeremiah Calvin
About From The Heart - Volume One:
From The Heart is a collection of poems that feed a women's soul; reflecting on what women want to hear from their men. When he can't communicate in words, he communicates on paper; playing a vital role in her well-being. Each poem is filled with deep personal love and sensitivity.
This work is available in multiple formats:
Paperback (44 pages)
ISBN 9781912639830
Kindle eBook ASIN B07Q331T94
Published by Michael Terence Publishing
About Jeremiah Calvin:
Jeremiah Calvin is a groundbreaking writer and visual artist. When asked "Why did you write From The Heart," his answer is that he wanted to create a bridge in words that combined old-fashioned poetry with raw emotion - From the Heart. Coming soon from Jeremiah Calvin:
From The Heart - Volume Two...
The War of Heaven...
The Opposite...
About Michael Terence Publishing:
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame, Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
