Megan Lucker Releases New Children's Book ALLIGATOR BOOGIE

Megan Lucker has announced the upcoming release of her new children's book, Alligator Boogie. This is the first book in The Chronicles of the Cove series and is scheduled for release on August 20, 2022.

Introducing the magical adventures of Jessie, Josie, and Jack as they explore their new island home...

Welcome to Book 1 of the Chronicles of the Cove!

When the A.C. breaks down in the middle of your first summer in Florida, there's only one thing to do: go to the beach!

The Chronicles of the Cove are inspired by Megan's childhood adventures. While the real island may have no vampires, were-bears, or other monsters (that we know of); it remains just as magical as Megan remembers it.

About the Author:



Megan Lucker is a freelance author, editor, ESL tutor, and utter rapscallion. When she is not fist-fighting alligators, teaching her dog to talk, or swordfighting in her living room; she can be found scouring her memories for her next book.

Find out more about the author and her book on BookBuzz