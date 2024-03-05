Matthew P. Rosenberg Releases New Sci-fi Fantasy Novel - VERELION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Leaf & Literature, LLC has released Verelion, a new science fiction fantasy novel written by Matthew P. Rosenberg. Set against the backdrop of an ancient alien world, this gripping tale combines elements of magic, technology, and war, promising readers an unforgettable adventure.

Eighteen-year-old Liam Blake faces an unexpected twist of fate when he moves in with his estranged Uncle Dom. Still grieving the loss of his parents in a tragic car accident, Liam grapples with the decision to honor their final wishes. Little does he know that beneath Uncle Dom's East Tennessee mansion lies a hidden secret-a cavern leading to Verelion, a realm shrouded in mystery.

Verelion's civilizations are ancient, their origins lost in time. Here, technology verges on magic, and swords and energy weapons are wielded by soldiers. When Liam discovers his newfound superhuman strength and speed, he realizes he may hold the key to a war raging across Verelion. A war that threatens not only the alien world but also our own.

Matthew P. Rosenberg, a native of St. Petersburg, Florida, and a resident of Knoxville, Tennessee, infuses Verelion with his lifelong passion for science fiction and fantasy literature. A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, his dream of creating a novel that transports readers to another world has come to fruition. As an I.T. Technician by day, Rosenberg's nights are dedicated to crafting captivating stories. When he's not writing, he can be found immersed in books, exploring on his motorcycle, or enjoying the great outdoors.

Leaf & Literature, LLC, a dynamic and innovative publishing company, is honored to be the publisher of "Verelion." Specializing in bringing authors' visions to life, Leaf & Literature, LLC provides a range of services from editing and cover design to distribution and marketing strategies. With a commitment to excellence and personalized care, Leaf & Literature, LLC stands as a cornerstone for authors seeking success in the literary world. https://leafandliterature.com/

Verelion is now available in both Kindle and paperback formats.

https://www.amazon.com/Verelion-Matthew-P-Rosenberg-ebook/dp/B0CLL1VW19

Follow Matthew P. Rosenberg on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/matthewprosenbergauthor />