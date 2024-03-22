Mark Solomon Releases New Book: Over The Shoulder: A Freelancer's Guide To Telling Stories And Editing Films

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a world inundated with content, aspiring storytellers and filmmakers often find themselves struggling to make their narratives stand out. Mark Solomon, whose wealth of experience spans over three decades in Hollywood's editing rooms, releases a new book entitled Over the Shoulder: A Freelancer's Guide to Telling Stories and Editing Films. Mark's work is poised to revolutionize the way creators approach their craft.

Over the Shoulder is a masterclass in storytelling from a seasoned professional who has worked alongside cinematic legends. With insights gleaned from iconic films like Shrek, Chicken Run, and Space Jam, Solomon offers readers a comprehensive framework for crafting unforgettable narratives that resonate long after the final scene.

Inside this illuminating guide, readers will discover:

An insider's perspective on the storytelling crisis: Solomon delves into the unique challenges of today's content-saturated landscape and why mastering the art of storytelling is paramount.

Tried and tested strategies for captivating storytelling: Drawing from his extensive collaborations with titans like Tim Burton and Mel Gibson, Solomon shares practical techniques to engage and enthrall audiences.

Secrets to constructing memorable stories: From the mechanics of contrast and suspense to techniques borrowed from Japanese stagecraft, Solomon equips readers with the tools to elevate their narratives to new heights.

Universal storytelling tools: Whether directing a blockbuster or launching a brand, readers will learn how to engage audiences across any medium.

Practical advice and real-world anecdotes: Solomon's freelance career and frontline experiences as a Hollywood film editor provide invaluable lessons for aspiring storytellers.

Bonus resources for ongoing growth: Gain access to materials that support your storytelling journey, from maintaining work/life balance to tapping into your creative reservoir.

Mark Solomon's credentials speak for themselves. From his early days editing Space Jam to his recent work on award-winning projects like Frankenweenie, Solomon has left an indelible mark on the world of animated movies. His expertise extends beyond the editing room, with international consulting credits and teaching engagements at film schools and universities.

"Don't settle for being just another storyteller," urges Solomon. "Craft stories that captivate and resonate across the globe. Your path to storytelling mastery starts here."

Over the Shoulder: A Freelancer's Guide to Telling Stories and Editing Films is available now on Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/Over-Shoulder-Freelancers-Telling-Stories-ebook/dp/B0CSXW35L5

For more information about Mark Solomon and Over the Shoulder, visit 7 Pines Publishing's website or connect with him on LinkedIn.

Website: https://www.7pinespublishing.com/ />LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mark-solomon-4012701/ />Email: mark (at) 7pinespublishing.com