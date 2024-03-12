Lord Maurice Saatchi to Release New Book ORGASM in April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lord Maurice Saatchi is set to release the controversial new coffee table book, Orgasm, on April 23, 2024. In Orgasm, Saatchi aims to thoroughly dismantle our shared perceptions—and misperceptions—of the world by exposing the emptiness that often masquerades as common sense. Enriched by Saatchi's insights into subjects as various poetry, economics, and medical science, and presented in a lavishly illustrated and beautifully produced linen-bound hardback, this is an essential guide to seeing and thinking more clearly.

In Orgasm, Saatchi sets out to totally deconstruct our collective understanding (and misunderstanding) of the world around us by debunking some of our most fondly held delusions. With chapter titles like “Dinner Parties Are Fun,” “Conservatives Are Cruel,” and “We Will Rest in Peace,” Saatchi systematically tears down orthodoxy after contemporary orthodoxy, giving us an entirely new lens with which to view our lives in the process. Orgasm is the perfect antidote to our age of algorithmically dictated group think and geographically dictated social bubbles.

In a statement, Saatchi said, “We live in a world of fake news and alternative facts. We tend now to look around us with some bewilderment. Doubt. Uncertainty. Even confusion. We often ask ourselves: have we lost our way? We are not sure what's true and what's a lie. So in my book Orgasm I present twenty-one popular lies – the things people say – and my own vision of the truth. You can then decide what's truth and what's lies. Or perhaps it's all lies. By the end of the book – an orgasm of the mind. A revelation. The fog is lifted. Illusions vanish. Facts and lies are separated. The road ahead is straight. The destination is clear. My book brings together conflicting ideas – systematic reasoning through dialogue for the purpose of intellectual investigation. This is hard to do. Not everyone can do it. Good luck with your orgasm!”

MAURICE SAATCHI

graduated from the London School of Economics, where he won the MacMillan Prize for Sociology. He went on to become a Governor of the LSE. During his time in advertising, he transformed the industry, taking Saatchi & Saatchi from an eleven-staff company to being the biggest agency globally. He worked with Margaret Thatcher and John Major on four consecutive general election victories. In 1996 he entered the House of Lords, and later became Shadow Minister for the Treasury and the Cabinet Office. He became Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party, and Chairman of the Centre for Policy Studies. His campaigning efforts in Parliament led to the passage of the 2016 Access to Medical Treatments (Innovation) Act. His memoir, Do Not Resuscitate: The Life and Afterlife of Maurice Saatchi, was published by ERIS in 2022.

ERIS is a London and New York-based independent publisher of quality non-fiction, literature, and art books.