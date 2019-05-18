Kazoo magazine, an award-winning girls magazine, saves the planet with "The Great Green Issue," coming summer 2019.

Featuring teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, environmental scientist Katharine Hayhoe, marine biologist Ayana E. Johnson , vegetarian cookbook author Mollie Katzen, plus a feature on "20 Ways to Love the Earth Today," Kazoo's summer issue will inspire Kazoo's young readers to become the heroes our planet needs. [Kazoo #13, on sale 6/1/18, 64 pages, no ads.]

A new study shows that teaching children about climate change is also the best way to teach their parents, with daughters most effective in shifting their parents' views. Indeed, conversations between generations may be the starting point in changing minds about global heating. With "The Great Green Issue," Kazoo hopes to help inspire that change. (See Nature Climate Change Study

In an interview, Kazoo's Editor-in-Chief Erin Bried can discuss:

• Why our daughters-and not our politicians or even scientists-are the most powerful messengers on climate change. Kids can change their parents' minds about climate change-with daughters having the strongest influence over conservative fathers. Bried can speak on why that is, what girls can teach their parents, and what that means for our planet's future.

• 20 Fun ways to help save the Earth-as a family. Kazoo's "Make the Earth Happy" story features fun and clever ideas for helping to save the planet. Make a solar oven, turn a T-shirt into a reusable bag using only scissors, try this ingenious flower experiment. Bried can demo a series of tips or talk about any of these kid-friendly and family-fun ideas for making a difference.

• Any issues relating to girls. As the editor of the most-award-winning girls magazine, Bried can discuss confidence, leadership, media representation, or any of the latest studies.

Kazoo: A Magazine for Girls Who Aren't Afraid to Make Some Noise is the story of a little quarterly magazine that could. In 2016, Kazoo ran the highest funded journalism campaign in history, allowing them to launch in a way that's true to their core values: 100% indie, 100% ad-free. In 2019, Kazoo made history again as the first and only kids magazine ever to win the National Magazine Award for General Excellence. (See ASME awards

Kazoo celebrates girls, ages 5 to 12, for being strong, smart, fierce and true to themselves. You might not think that's radical, but take a stroll down the toy aisle (or a glimpse at Congress), and you'll see why it is. Kazoo packs every 64-page issue not with stories of princesses and pop stars, but with science, art, comics, games and inspiration. And because representation matters, Kazoo develops every feature with top women in their fields. Contributors have included Ruth Bader Ginsburg Misty Copeland , Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Warren Shonda Rhimes , and Margaret Atwood, among many others.

Kazoo's Great Green Issue (#13) exemplifies what they do best. It opens, as every issue does, with an interactive "Tickle" section, which is designed to not only entertain but also inspire. It shows why Kazoo is a print magazine and not a website. Kazoo is designed to be read (and re-read and cherished) and also colored, cut and folded. The section always ends with an illustrated maze about a remarkable woman's life, so readers get the thrill of solving a puzzle, while learning about a new hero. Past issues have featured Ellen Degeneres Hillary Clinton , and Diana Nyad. In this issue, for the first time, Kazoo celebrates a girl, Greta Thunberg, for inspiring other kids (and adults) everywhere to help save the world.

In "The Great Green Issue," readers will also hear thrilling stories from the rain forest canopy from famed ecologist Nalini Nadkarni. They'll learn how to build a sun-powered oven, and how solar panels work with solar engineer Richa Pandey; start a baby sea turtle safety squad with marine biologist Ayana E. Johnson ; learn about climate change with climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe; make an easy, Earth-friendly chilled berry soup with chef Mollie Katzen, author of the Moosewood Cookbook; get inspiration from sustainable dressmaker Christy Dawn; do a flower experiment with community garden educator LaShaun Ellis; find new ways to honor Mother Earth with activist Winona LaDuke; and turn some old cans into art fit for a queen (literally) with British artist Ann Carrington.

Kazoo always features original fiction by a top woman author. Past issues have featured stories by Meg Wolitzer, Angela Flournoy, Joyce Carol Oates and others. And every story features a fierce girl protagonist, because girls deserve to be the heroes, not the sidekicks, in their own bedtime stories. In this issue, readers are treated to the sweetest short story ever by Elisabeth Egan. It's about an 11-year-old girl, who with the help of her aunt, discovers that she already has everything it takes to face down her biggest fear.

Every issue also contains a "True Tales" comic about an extraordinary woman in history. Past issues have featured New York Times best-selling artist Lucy Knisley (on Julia Child ), artist of Black Panther: World of Wakanda Alithea E. Martinez (on Josephine Baker ), and The New Yorker's Emily Flake (on Eleanor Roosevelt ). This issue's feature comic on nature writer Rachel Carson, by Kerstin LaCross, beautifully describes how Carson was inspired to appreciate and share nature's story, then asks readers, "Won't you join me?"

Cover to cover, Kazoo is packed with hours and hours of activities, comics, games and fun-perfect for summer reading. Kazoo is a little magazine with big heart. Every issue is teeming with hope and humor, leaving readers with a sense of wonder and possibility.

Bonus: In honor of Kazoo's readers, dubbed, "girls who love science and climbing trees" (Mic), Kazoois partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation's Time for Trees Initiative. You may have heard the saying, "We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors. We borrow it from our children." Kazoo takes it to heart. It's why Kazoo is printed on 100% recycled paper at a small press in Burlington, VT. It's also why Kazoo is helping to plant 100 million trees by 2022. (See Time for Trees)

In a world where girls are constantly being fed information on how to look and act, Kazoo offers them something radically different. Rather than give them rules to live by, Kazoo gives girls, ages 5 to 12, tools to create, build, explore, dream, play and ask questions. Brooklyn-based Kazoo is published quarterly and features sections on art, nature, science, tinkering and tech, cooking, travel, sports, emotions, citizenship, and critical thinking. Every story in each issue is either developed or inspired by top female artists, explorers, scientists, chefs, athletes, activists, writers and others.

Hailed by Vogue as "the magazine for little girls who want to grow up to be president" and honored with the 2019 National Magazine Award for General Excellence, and two Parents' Choice Gold Awards, Kazoo returns this summer with Issue 13, out June 1, 2019. [Kazoo 13, on sale 6/1/18, 64 pages, no ads.] (See praise for Kazoo

Erin Bried is a former, long-time magazine editor at Condé Nast (SELF, Glamour, Women's Sports & Fitness). She was recently named as one of the "20 Most Influential Moms" by Family Circle. She has appeared on The Today Show, Fox & Friends, The Katie Couric Show, National Public Radio and in magazines and newspapers nationwide. She's the mother of two girls and author of three books: "How to Sew a Button," "How to Build a Fire" and "How to Rock Your Baby." She lives with her family in Brooklyn.

When girls are young, they are not afraid to ask for what they want. They're not shy about taking up space or making noise. They own their bodies and are proud of what they can do, how fast they can run and high they can climb. They ask questions. And yet, by adolescence, too many begin to question their own voice. The fallout is real. Take a look:

• Six in ten girls stop doing what they love, because they feel bad about their looks. And by age 11, 30 percent of them have already put themselves on a diet.

• Seventy five percent of girls are interested in engineering and related fields, and yet only 11 percent of practicing engineers are women.

• Young girls earn higher grades than boys in science, yet feel less confident in their abilities.

• By adolescence, girls are less likely than boys to act, and feel, like a leader.

• Adolescent girls are nearly three times as likely to have suffered from depression in the past year, compared to boys.

By celebrating girls for all that they are-smart, inquisitive, creative, brave, strong and, yes, loud-Kazoo helps shore up their foundation, so that by the time they enter adolescence, they'll be more likely to question anyone who makes them feel small than they'll be to question themselves.

Kazoo features some of the most powerful and inspirational women in their fields, thus giving girls a more well-rounded sense of the world and the possibilities within it.

1) What inspired you to start Kazoo? I started Kazoo because, after browsing the newsstand with my then 5-year-old daughter, I was upset-and honestly-kind of angry at what I saw in the girls' section. Since my daughter prefers pirates to princesses, we left the store that day empty-handed. I thought, "Someone should do better than this!" Since I'd spent a decade working at Conde Nast and learning the magazine business from the best, I knew that someone was me.

2) Why is it called Kazoo? The beauty of the kazoo is that everybody already has what it takes to play one. Just breathe, and its loud, happy sound comes automatically. Girls are often told to be quiet. But, I want girls to feel the same way about their own voice-that they already have everything it takes to use it. There is a tremendous amount of power-and joy-in making noise.

3) Who inspires you? My daughters, Ellie and Bea. They're not afraid to ask for what they want. They're not shy about taking up space or making noise. They own their bodies and are proud of what they can do, how fast they can run and high they can climb. They ask questions (and, as any parent knows, sometimes endlessly) without fear. They are completely unselfconscious in a way that most women don't grow up to be. We could all learn a thing or two from them. I know I do every day.





