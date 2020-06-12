Josie Townsend Releases New Supernatural Thriller CAN'T SEE AROUND CORNERS

Josie Townsend Releases New Supernatural Thriller CAN'T SEE AROUND CORNERS

Author Josie Townsend has announced the release of her new supernatural thriller, Can't See Around Corners.

Born into opulent wealth, Sharon and Annie were the only children of Edna and Warren Karce and the girls were the pride and joy of their parents. The fraternal twins had accomplished studying for their degrees and eagerly looked forward to their once in a lifetime overseas trip to Europe. The sisters love for one another was obvious to the bystander but a sinister undercurrent of malicious feelings dwelled profoundly beneath their facade of shared contentment. Penetrating treachery deceit and wickedness developed intensely between them and once abroad, with their over protective parents absent, their relationship advances into the finest possible nightmare changing their lives forever. How will the highly famed socialite dynasty survive the unforseen scandalous and degrading impacts created by the once idolized and respected twin daughter's of the Karce Empire?

Can't See Around Corners is available for purchase in print and ebook formats.

About the Author:

Josie Townsend is a sixth generation Australian. She lives in regional New South Wales.

Source: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/supernatural-thriller-cant-see-around-corners/


