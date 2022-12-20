John Fraser Releases FUNERAL FOR A QUEEN: TWELVE DAYS IN LONDON

On September 8, 2022, an announcement was posted on the gates of Balmoral Castle in Scotland and Buckingham Palace in London that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest serving monarch in British history, had died. That set in motion a remarkable ten days of official mourning and ceremony unlike anything seen in any nation for decades. The death of Queen Elizabeth II was only the beginning for the men and women behind the Crown.

On the scene for these events which culminates in the new 120-page book "Funeral For A Queen, Twelve Days in London," renowned journalist John Fraser takes the reader from inside St. James Palace where the new King was proclaimed to Queen Elizabeth's final resting place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, from deeply moving scenes to the occasional hilarious screw-up, capturing the magic of the occasion with trenchant observations and witty commentary informed by a lifetime's experience and curiosity about all things monarchical and his own encounters with the royals.

Members of the royal family gathered-the new King Charles III and his Queen Consort Camilla; the newly-minted Prince of Wales, William and his princess, Kate; Harry the Bolter and his celebrity wife Meghan; and even the bad boy himself, "Prince" Andrew-along with hundreds of royals and heads of states from around the world. Hordes of people, many from overseas, spent long hours lining up in the rain to pay tribute to the beloved monarch, a presence in their lives for seventy years.

Funeral For A Queen is a quick read that will fulfill and satisfy readers and fans of all things Royal family in between binging The Crown and Harry & Megan on Netflix.

Funeral For A Queen is now available on Amazon and other retailers.

Author John Fraser is a Canadian journalist, writer, academic, and president of the Institute for the Study of the Crown in Canada. He was editor of Saturday Night magazine, and columnist, China correspondent, Ottawa bureau chief, and London correspondent for The Globe and Mail. He is the recipient of multiple national journalism awards and was chair of the Canadian Journalism Foundation until 2008. John served as Master of Massey College from 1995 until his retirement in 2014. He is the author of several best-selling books.