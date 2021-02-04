J.C. Stevens Promotes Middle Grade Fantasy Trilogy DRAGON LAD

Author and illustrator J.C. Stevens has introduced her illustrated Dragon Lad fantasy trilogy for readers ages 10 and up.

"Dragon Lad: The Thirteenth Egg," the ﬁrst book in the Dragon Lad trilogy, debuted in 2015. "Dragon Lad: Tale of the Talisman," followed in 2017, and the third and ﬁnal book, "Dragon Lad: Wand of the Black Sphere," was published in 2019.

Dragon Lad is a shapeshifting magic fantasy adventure ﬁlled with dragons, witches, wizards, fairies and fun, but there are deeper messages as well. Important themes include respecting nature, accepting those who are different - including one's own self - and transforming mind and soul as well as body into something better.

The trilogy starts off with Dorg, a dragon who hatches tiny due to a magic curse, tries to end the curse, and discovers something amazing about himself. In the second book in the series, the hero tries to unravel the secret of his past using only a single clue: the talisman his dragon mother wore when she laid the egg that contained his dragon self. In the third book, the hero and his human and dragon friends duel the shapeshifting sorceress who eluded them in the second book. He learns the value of truth and the importance of friends with the courage to fight for it.

Dragon Lad: The Thirteenth Egg Publisher: Dragon's Egg Books ISBN: 978-0996383905 ASIN: B00YBE0M9A Pages: 23 Genre: Middle Grade Fantasy

Dragon Lad: Tale of the Talisman Publisher: Dragon's Egg Books ISBN: 978-0996383936 ASIN: B0778WX4NP Pages: 235 Genre: Middle Grade Fantasy

Dragon Lad: Wand of the Black Sphere Publisher: Dragon's Egg Books ISBN: 978-0996383981 ASIN: B07ZXL3WQX Pages: 238 Genre: Middle Grade Fantasy. All three books are available for purchase in print and ebook formats. See the series at https://www.amazon.com/J.-C.-Stevens/e/B013VYK76I

About the Author: J. C. Stevens began writing ﬁction, nonﬁction and poetry at age ﬁve. The author's ﬁrst and favorite stories were about ghosts, witches and other spooky creatures. As an adult, Stevens served as a newspaper reporter, editor and teacher. Stevens lives in Southern California.