Intimate Biography On Legendary INXS Frontman Michael Hutchence To Be Released October 1

Michael Hutchence fronted a band that was one of the biggest in the world; huge through the 1980's, INXS broke the mold by merging dance and rock with a sexy, infectious romanticism. MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy of INXS - available in the U.S. on October 1st - is the story of the incredible, rollercoaster life and death of the legendary lead singer of INXS, written by one of the few people in the world who knew him best, his sister Tina.

To celebrate the release of the book, Ms. Hutchence will be embarking on a national tour beginning in late October, and will be the featured guest all this week on Richard Blade's This is the Day, heard weekdays on SiriusXM's 1st Wave (Channel 33) throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Tina adored Michael from the start. From a twelve-year-old holding him in her arms as a newborn, to being his teenage nanny, Tina remained Michael's trusted confidant until his sudden death. Tina's intimate and detailed telling of her brother's story - from faltering teenager with a lisp to raging rock star - blazes with love and adventure, and includes the acquired brain injury that changed everything for him.

MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy of INXS is the second biography Ms. Hutchence has penned about her world famous brother. The first, Just A Man, was written shortly after his passing. Why the second biography? "In 20 years, I never stopped searching for the answers to why Michael would take his own life," explains Hutchence, "and there was a lot of speculation surrounding his death, which quite frankly overshadowed what should have been his legacy and contribution to music. I needed to get to the core of Michael's despair. With this in mind, I came across an article by a young woman who spoke of living with a traumatic brain injury, and all the symptoms she struggled with daily. I began to research TBIs and recognized that although Michael denied that his stress was due to anything other than being harassed by the British press, I surmised that he had also been struggling with a TBI for the last 5 years of his life. It seemed to me that with this book, I could honor Michael by writing about his TBI, thus removing some of the stigma surrounding this type of injury. Often the public listens more closely when the story is about a celebrity. If this makes him the face of TBI, so be it. Michael was a lover, he loved people and he never hesitated to help a friend in need. I think he would be pleased to know that at the very least, his story helped people understand how serious a head injury is."

A cry from the heart celebrating the 'lost boy of INXS', Michael Hutchence, this personal and heartfelt biography reveals the incredible life of Australia's most enduring superstar and shares the private moments of an adored brother, son, and father.

To celebrate the launch of MICHAEL, My Brother, Lost Boy of INXS, Tina Hutchence will be holding book signings at select Barnes & Noble locations, along with appearing as a special guest host at several concerts by KICK - The INXS Experience, the international tribute to INXS. At these shows, Ms. Hutchence will be signing copies of her book, introducing the band onstage, and meeting with fans before and after the show. A limited number of books will be available for purchase at the concerts.

DATE CITY LOCATION

Oct 31 Albany, NY Skyloft (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Nov 1 Wantagh, NY Mulcahy's (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Nov 3 Newark, DE Barnes & Noble (Book Signing @ 12 Noon)

Nov 5 Fairless Hills, PA Barnes & Noble (Book Signing @ 7pm)

Nov 8 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Nov 9 West Hartford, CT Barnes & Noble (Book Signing @ 12 Noon)

Nov 9 New York, NY The Cutting Room (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Dec 12 West Dundee, IL RocHaus (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Dec 13 Milwaukee, WI Shank Hall (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Dec 14 Detroit, MI The Magic Bag (with KICK - The INXS Experience)

Dec 15 Fort Wayne, IN Barnes & Noble (Book Signing @ 11am)

Christina 'Tina' Hutchence was born in Melbourne, Australia and managed to attend school in all three eastern states across six schools in four years. As a teenager she moved to Hong Kong and followed her mother into the motion picture industry as a makeup artist, a career she continued in after moving to California in her early twenties. Tina continues to keep Michael's memory alive sharing his story and supporting the Traumatic Brain Injury Association. She is the mother of two children and the proud grandmother to 5.

Author website: http://www.michaelhutchenceinfo.com





