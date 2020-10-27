Inprint Announces November Virtual Events with Margaret Atwood and More

You don't need to travel to Houston to enjoy the Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series.

Inprint, Houston's major literary arts nonprofit organization presents the 2020/2021 40th anniversary season of the Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series.

Since 1980 the Reading Series has presented more than 370 of the world's great writers from 36 countries, including winners of nine Nobel Prizes, 63 Pulitzer Prizes, 56 National Book Awards, 50 National Book Critics Circle Awards, and 15 Booker Prizes, as well as 19 U.S. Poets Laureates.

Each event includes readings with the featured author and conversations with national and local writers. They begin at 7pm CT/8pm EST (except Nick Hornby from London at 4pm CT/5pm EST).

General admission $5 (same price since 1980), except Margaret Atwood special event, as ticket includes cost of book. To see options and purchase tickets www.inprinthouston.org.

November Upcoming:

Nov. 8, 2020 - Nick Hornby, author of High Fidelity and About a Boy, with his new novel, Just Like You

Nov. 14, 2020 - Special Event: Margaret Atwood, Booker Prize winning author of The Handmaid's Tale, with her new poetry collection Dearly (presented with Brazos Bookstore)

More To Follow:

Feb. 22, 2021 - Lily King, author of Euphoria, a New York Times Best Book of 2014, with her new novel Writers & Lovers; and Chang-rae Lee, PEN/Hemingway Award winning author of Native Speaker with his new novel My Year Abroad

April 12, 2021 - Viet Thanh Nguyen, MacArthur Fellow, Pulitzer Prize winning The Sympathizer, with new sequel -The Committed

April 26, 2021 - Jericho Brown, Inprint Fellow and Prize winner, author of the Pulitzer Prize winning poetry collection The Tradition.

