Horror Director Jared Masters' New Book 'Thoughts Are All You Have' is Published

The unfiltered philosophy and mostly erotic autobiography of exploitation filmmaker, Jared Masters is now available.

The Prince of Horror Erotica, AKA the Sultan of Sensationalism, the multi-award winning horror director has pulled another rabbit out of his hat, for 2020. Bunny Downe Press has published Thoughts Are All You Have by Jared Masters (Slink, After School Massacre, 8 Reels of Sewage).

The 5th book from Jared Masters explores his roots, passions, love affairs, secret knowledge, sordid stories and more. It's wildly entertaining and hilarious as well as heartwarming. It's a quick read you need. Other books from Masters include: Sunny Nightmare, The Cinematic Equation, 7 Screenplays, and i don't heat america singing.

Excerpt from Thoughts Are All You Have:

Life isn't here as an obstacle to overcome. It's a gift. Take hold of your perfect world. Don't abide by someone else's image, for this is your unique moment. Work on the positive things you're drawn to. Loving life through your work is the best way to fully appreciate it and exist, happily. It's not what you get, it's what you give. Whatever you put out into the universe reflects back on you, tenfold, so give generously and play the hand you're dealt, with pizazz and confidence. Life is hard, be kind, cool and try to see the better good in those that surround you. The world is suffocating from wickedness. Do not use hatred as a solution. Love your enemies. Realize you may not know what terrible hard- ships others may be forced to endure. Love. Love is all there is.

Masters will be doing a book signing, in person, at the Bourgeois Pig, in Hollywood. Address: 5931 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028. Wednesday, January 29th 2020, from 5-6pm (in the Enchanted Forest Room).

Books at this special signing event are free (while supplies last)!

Come out and meet the author, and get a personally signed copy of his new book.

The paperback is now available at Amazon, here: THOUGHTS ARE ALL YOU HAVE





Related Articles View More Books Stories

More Hot Stories For You