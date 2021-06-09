Graphic Novel Slow City Blues Launches To Critical And Industry Acclaim Via New Crowdfunding Platform Zoop

On Monday, June 7th 2021, new Graphic Novel, Slow City Blues, launched via groundbreaking new crowdfunding platform Zoop to critical and Comic Industry acclaim.

The 5 issue crime noir graphic novel is the brainchild of Writer/Creator Sam Haine, comics mainstay John Livesay (Avengers, Spiderman, Batman, The Flash) with Pencils from Shawn Moll (Venom, She-Hulk, Outsiders) and Colors by David Baron (Batman, Justice League, Green Arrow) letterer Thomas Mauer, and story consultant Artisha Mann Cooper.

It Tells the story of Detective John Loris, who gets trapped inside his imagination after a horrible accident causes him to try and take his own life. John instead ends up in Slow City, a construct of his mind's eye, a place where anything is possible - except a way out. There, he must battle his deeply-rooted inner demons and examine who he truly was before entering this purgatory.

The project originally landed at IMAGE comics but due to COVID delays, the creative team pivoted to find a new avenue for distributing their work. They partnered with new crowdfunding platform ZOOP, from the creators behind the record breaking campaign for Keanu Reeves comic BRZRKR, to be the first product available at launch on June 7th. COVID highlighted the fragility of the established publishing and distribution process for comics. Zoop alleviates this problem by creating the only turnkey, end to end, direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform and service provider for creators of all kinds. Unlike any other crowdfunding platform, Zoop handles EVERYTHING from admin, pre-order, production, fulfillment, marketing, and more, so publishers and creators can focus on creating more of what their fans want.

Slow City Blues launched with a heavy hitter roster of variant cover artists unmatched for a first-time title including legendary artist David Finch, Paul Pope, Derrick Chew, Doug Mahnke, Brett Booth, Julian Totino Tedesco, Francesco Mattina, Yasmine Putri, Howard Porter, Phillip Tan, Cary Nord, Pat Olliffe, and Randy Green. It has garnered critical and industry acclaim. Below are some of the comments from critics and comics industry titans!

Slow City Blues is available now for purchase at https://zoop.gg/c/slowcityblues with early bird specials and incentives still available.