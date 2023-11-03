Gitte Tamar to Release New Horror/Psychological Thriller DANJE

Prepare to be consumed by the chilling tale where the tempestuous Louisiana Bayou becomes the backdrop for a horrifying descent into the unknown.

BTW LLC will release of Danje, a gripping psychological thriller / horror novel by acclaimed author Gitte Tamar. Available on November 30, 2023, Danje takes readers on a journey to a small Louisiana Bayou town in 1965, where the impending hurricane is the least of their worries.

When the hurricane strikes, evil awakens.

Amidst the chaos of the approaching storm, Albert Gilly, a family man and the sole breadwinner, makes a heart-wrenching decision to prioritize his own safety over helping a motionless drifter, Adonis. As he locks himself inside his family's fishing store, guilt weighs heavy on his conscience. His last act of kindness is directing Adonis to seek refuge in his late father's houseboat at the end of the pier. However, what Adonis discovers within the confines of the houseboat is far more sinister than he could have ever imagined.

Danje explores the darkest corners of the human psyche, blending elements of horror, psychological thriller, and the occult. Readers will be on the edge of their seats as they uncover the secrets hidden within the wooden walls of the houseboat and witness the horrifying consequences of decisions made in the face of danger.

Prepare to be consumed by the chilling tale where the tempestuous Louisiana Bayou becomes the backdrop for a horrifying descent into the unknown.

About the Author:

Gitte Tamar, born in a small rural Oregon town, has a talent for crafting dark and thought-provoking narratives. With "Danje," she delves into the harsh realities of social issues, unflinchingly addressing topics such as peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, childhood trauma, and abuse. Gitte's writing refuses to sugarcoat these important issues, making her a fearless voice in contemporary literature.

Connect with Gitte Tamar:

Website: https://www.brigittetamar.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brigittetamar

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/brigittetamar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brigittetamar

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/22065458.Gitte_Tamar

Bookbub: https://www.bookbub.com/profile/gitte-tamar

Danje is now available for pre-order on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CGQY3TMK. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself in a world of suspense, terror, and the unknown.