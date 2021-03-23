Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gary V. Brill Releases New Historical Novel 'JOURNEY: The Story Of An American Family'

JOURNEY: The Story of an American Family is available for purchase in print and e-book formats.

Mar. 23, 2021  

Author Gary V. Brill has announced the release of his new historical novel, JOURNEY: The Story of an American Family. It is a raw, haunting tale of one man's determination to defend his freedom and offers a powerful parallel with the present day.

We hold these truths to be self-evident...not all men are created equal.

In 1814, James Woodman lives in Washington, DC, as a free black man who owns a business. As a member of the District militia, James fights to save the Constitution from destruction by the British and joins the battle at Fort McHenry, where he witnesses the flag flying over the ramparts.

Fifteen years later, James's story continues at his farm in Gettysburg. Here, James will again fight for freedom, this time for those attempting to escape via the Underground Railroad. But the slave hunters are INCREASINGLY PERSISTENT, and soon James's entire family is in danger of kidnapping and death. Faced with brutality and injustice, James embarks upon the battle of his life. Can he help others gain freedom even while his own is in jeopardy?

JOURNEY: The Story of an American Family is available for purchase in print and e-book formats. Purchase on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/JOURNEY-AMERICAN-FAMILY-GARY-BRILL-ebook/dp/B08R28HJV8.


